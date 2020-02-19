Akeredolu Inaugurates Support Groups, Says Achievements Enough To Campaign

…as groups opt to pay for his re-election forms

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, on Wednesday inaugurated the various groups rooting for his re-election bid, under the umbrella body of “Aketi Support Group”.

Governor Akeredolu, while inaugurating the group, appreciated them for their voluntary supports and overwhelming work.

He said the various achievements recorded by his administration in the different areas of the state are enough for the groups to advance their campaigns.

Arakunrin Akeredolu noted that the activities of the group on the social media and at the grassroot level are enough assurance of the commitment of the people to his relection.

The Governor urged the groups to be united and work together, stressing that with their joint support and hardwork, they will record success.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor (Political and Strategy) Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan, said the groups are made up of people who have risen up voluntarily that the vision of the Governor for the state must be sustained.

He said the groups have expressed their readiness to purchase both the nomination and expression of interest form for the Governor’s reelection.

Olabimtan said: “When he came in, workers were not happy because of the backlog of salary arrears owed by the immediate past administration. The people were lamenting because their roads were so bad. Schools were in bad shapes. Today, the civil servants are happy, Governor Akeredolu has paid six out of the seven months salary arrears. Today, in Nigeria before you count few governors, he’s one of those who have started paying the minimum wage.

“When you talk about massive infrastructure, they call him Mr road.I am a direct beneficiary in Supare-Akoko, where the governor constructed road within his first one year in office.

“I have been in this state since 1976. I have never left here. Since I have started working in 1981 I have not left here. If we look from 1999 till date, the road construction Akeredolu has done in three years, no governor has recorded such success within the same period. This man has achieved so much within so little period.

“Fortunately or unfortunately, money available to governmwas now is no longer as high as the money available to these past governors.”

All those who spoke at the inauguration, including Prof. Olu Aboluwoye, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Mrs Morenike Alaka, assured that the groups will not rest on their oars in spreading the gospel of the Aketi 4+4.