Akeredolu condoles with Aboluwoye’s family

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has offered his condolences to the family of the late Professor Olu Aboluwoye who died yesterday, Thursday, April 9, 2020 after a brief illness.

The Governor described the death of Aboluwoye as a great loss to him, the state, Akure Kingdom, the University community and the church.

Governor Akeredolu, who paid a condolence visit to the residence of the late Professor few hours after his death, said as Christians, it is believed that the late Aboluwoye did not die but has gone to rest in the bosom of the Lord.

The Governor, who said Aboluwoye’s death is still like a dream to him, added that there is no amount of tears that can bring the dead back to life.

According to Akeredolu, Professor Aboluwoye has lived well, having attained the highest level in his career as a Professor and a man loved by many.

The Governor said the Akure Community, as well as the University, should be proud of Aboluwoye’s contributions as an academic.

He said: “I want to believe that everybody should be proud of Prof. In his field, he has made an impact. He has attained the highest level of his career. The children should be proud of him.

“Our attention is going to be on the living. I mean the children he left behind who are now orphans. I can assure them, this death is a great loss to me.

“This is a man whose presence is felt everytime. In about two to three years he’s been tireless in this our campaign and we can not forget that. “

The Governor prayed that the Almighty God assists the deceased on his journey to paradise.