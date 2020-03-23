Akeredolu approves appointment of Saraki’s Ex-Aide Olupenmen

The Ondo State Executive Council has approved the appointment of Prince Ebenezer Adewunmi Ogunmolasuyi as the Olupenmen of Upenmen in Owo local government Area.

His appointment was among the three ratified by the Executive Council presided over by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Monday.

Briefing government house correspondents after the meeting, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Lola Fagbemi flanked by his Information counterpart, Donald Ojogo said Ogunmolasuyi’s appointment followed unanimous election by kingmakers in the community.

Fagbemi said the ratification was arrived at after hours of deliberations by the Council.

The 47 year old Mass Communication and Journalism graduate from the Nigeria Institute of Journalism, NIJ emerged the town’s new monarch on September 10th 2019 after polling all the five available votes from the kingmakers to beat his only challenger, Prince Olawole Folarin who had no vote.

The election was supervised by Mr Segun Omojuwa, the Director of Local Government Administration in Owo local government.

Prince Ogunmolasuyi, an Associate Member of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, NIPR is from the Ayiwoye Akinola ruling house.

The Olupenmen stool became vacant in August 2017 after the demise of Oba (Rtd Col.) Samuel Ademulegun.

Other princes who selections were ratified include, Prince Olorunsola Akinyelure as Odogbo of Ode Omi in Irele council area, and Prince Oloyede Adeyeoba as the Arujale of Okeluse in Ose Council Area of the state.