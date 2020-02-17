Ajayi Calls For Harmony Among Party Faithfuls

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Honourable Agboola Ajayi has called on all members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ese Odo to jettison their personal interest and work harmoniously for the progress of the party.

The Deputy Governor made the call during a meeting of leaders and stakeholders of the party held in Akure on Monday. Present at the meeting were the Member of the House of Assembly, Chief Success Torhukerhijo, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, Vice Chairman of APC in Ese Odo, Atili Agabra, Chief Thompson Koledoye, Iroju Godwin and other leaders.

“I can assure you, if we work together as a team it will bear more fruits and there’s a whole lot we can achieve together “, he said.