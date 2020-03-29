Community News

68th Birthday: Tinubu, an uncommon talent-developer, says Adetimehin

ondoevents 1 hour ago
0
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC ), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is an uncommon talent-developer, with an exemplary focus that should be emulated by all.

Chairman of of the APC in Ondo State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, who said this in a goodwill message on Tinubu’s 68th birthday, also described the ‘Jagaban’ as a political icon who has done so much to enhance the political development of Nigeria.

The chairman, in a statement by the party spokesman, Alex Kalejaye, views Tinubu as “a man who has, on several occasions, deployed his personal resources, even with zeal and passion, to build and elevate his followers. Men like that are very few in our political landscape”.

He recalls the display of political sagacity by the then governor of Lagos State, in the face of a ruthless emperor, to stop the invasion and remains an enviable political factor in the country till date.

Adetimehin prays that God would grant the political tactician the grace and robust health to celebrate many years of achievements.

Show More

Related Articles

15 hours ago

COVID-19: Ondo lawmaker distributes sanitizers, others to residents

16 hours ago

COVID-19: Take Preventive Measures – Olowa Tells Residents

16 hours ago

Greencommodix Begins Sale of Food Items On Credit

5 days ago

COVID-19: Deji of Akure, Aladelusi Suspends Activities Indefinitely

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Close