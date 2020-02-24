3YEARSINOFFICE: Innovative and supportive initiatives from the first lady’s stable

Accelerated Birth Registration Plus (ABR+)

Children whose birth are not registered with National Population Commission are automatically without a nationality and therefore at risk of being a victim of child labour and abuse; having limited access to education and other social amenities.

Prior to the Akeredolu led administration, Ondo State birth registration coverage and performance was among the poorest in the south-west. For almost a decade (2011 – 2018), Ondo was never among the top 3 states with the best under-1 birth registration performance in the South-West. In fact in the south-west, Ondo state had the worst under-1 birth registration performance in 2011. This negative narrative started to change when the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, began to invest in birth registration. The investment started in 2018 with the implementation of the Accellerated Birth Registration (ABR) pilot project in Ifedore LGA. The result from that pilot showed that there was a 280% increase in birth registration in the first month of programme implementation and a 535% in the second month.

The success recorded in the ABR pilot project was then replicated in 2019 as data from UNICEF show that Ondo state became the state with the best under-1 birth registration performance in South-West. It is worthy of note that between 2018 and 2019 there was a 150 percent increase in under-1 birth registration performance in Ondo State. This is the highest percentage increase in South-west and 2nd highest in Nigeria after Bayelsa State. Up to 2018, the birth registration of children under the age of 5 in Ondo State has never been up to 100,000 in a year. In 2019 however, as a result of the State Government continuous investment in birth registration through the ABR Plus project, the birth registration of under 5 children was recorded to be 206,973 in 2019. This is over a 100% increase compared to the 70,120, 72,854, 91,402, 72,047, and 77,198 that were achieved in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 respectively.