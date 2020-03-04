3YEARSINOFFICE: ARABINRIN JUNIOR TENNIS CLUB (AJTC)- INNOVATIVE AND SUPPORTIVE INITIATIVES FROM THE FIRST LADY’S STABLE 5

Arabirin Junior Tennis Club (AJTC) was established in September 2017 to improve the lawn tennis skill of talented young boys and girls in Ondo State. The club is an offshoot of the Summer Tennis Clinic which is organized yearly by the Office of the First Lady of Ondo State and Ondo State Sports Council. In a bid to ensure the sustainability of the Summer Tennis Clinic and to ensure children participating in the summer clinic are further groomed for excellence, the First Lady of Ondo State, H.E. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu launched the Arabirin Junior Tennis Club.

The initiative which started with 70 children, 4 coaches and one tennis court has recorded remarkable achievement since its inception. At the moment, AJTC now has access to two standard tennis courts with over 200 children being trained on a weekly basis. Children with outstanding performance are frequently sponsored to go for competitions in Lagos, Oyo, Abuja etc.

During the PLAY YOUR AGE competition (one of the competition the children participated in) that held in Abuja in 2019, Aina Henry one of the AJTC players was ranked the 3rd best player for the male category in Nigeria and Adeyemi Ronke (another AJTC player) was ranked as 3rd best player for the female category in Nigeria. In another competition sponsored by NNPC Chevron, Arabirin Junior Tennis Club brought the victory home by clinching gold medal in the competition. During the CBN Junior under 12 sponsored by CBN, Aina Henry came out as the overall best in the competition.

Through the Arabinrin Junior Tennis Club, H.E Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu is building the children of Ondo State to be well positioned to tap into the wealth that abounds in the world of sport.