Oba of Lagos calls for peaceful resolution of Edo political impasse

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, has called for a peaceful resolution of the political impasse in Edo State, noting that such was necessary for the development and advancement of the state.

Oba Akiolu said this on Sunday when the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki led members of the Edo State Executive Council and other notable sons and daughters from the state on a courtesy visit to his Palace, as part of activities for a Townhall meeting with Edo indigenes resident in Lagos State.

Notable dignitaries in the governor’s entourage include his wife, Betsy; Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu; Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq; the Chief of Staff to the governor, Chief Taiwo Akerele; Chairman, Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr. Anselm Ojezua, commissioners, special advisers and heads of agencies, among others.

Oba Akiolu said Edo and Lagos share a lot in common, noting that his forefathers traced their ancestry to Benin Kingdom, adding that it would only be proper for the two states to work together for mutual development and growth.

On the political impasse in the state, he said there was need for a truce that would be beneficial for all, noting, “Politicians don’t quarrel, they only agree to disagree later.”

“The friction must end on a peaceful note. No victor, no vanquish. I have told my son, here. What is paramount is this country is development and advancement,” he said.

In his response, the governor said the team is in Lagos to hold a town hall meeting with sons and daughters of Edo State, who live in Lagos.

“We cannot come here without coming to pay courtesies and obeisance to you,” he said.

According to the governor, “We are also here to say thank you for the fatherly love and support you have given us. Since I have been governor, you have visited Edo twice. Each time, you have been full of prayers for us.

“We want to tell them what we have done in the last three years and also seek their support as we move forward.”