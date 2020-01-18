BRECAN takes advocacy to Alaafin of Oyo’s palace



As Alaafin Pledges Support to the Fight Against Cancer

Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) Oyo state chapter on Friday 17th January, 2020 paid an advocacy visit to the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III in his palace in the ancient town of Oyo. The visit which was facilited by Olori Aanu Adeyemi was used to intimate the Alaafin about BRECAN’S intention to mark the 2020 World Cancer Day in Oyo. BRECAN entourage led by the state Chairperson Mrs Tolu Taiwo was received by the Oba and some community leaders including the Iya Oloja, Chiefs and religious leaders.

Stating the aim of the advocacy visit, mrs. Tolu Taiwo informed the Alaafin that the state chapter has concluded plans to take cancer awareness to the nooks and crannies of the state with the aim of giving hope and saving the lives of the people. She emphasized that late presentation of cases has been responsible for the unacceptably high cancer deaths that are recorded in the country stressing that nobody should die of cancer especially breast, cervical and prostrate cancers. These three cancers are responsible for the highest of number of cancer deaths in Africa.

The chairperson therefore sought the permission of revered traditional ruler to bring cancer awareness to the town starting with marking the World Cancer Day in Oyo town on the 6th of February, 2020.

In his response, the Alaafin welcomed and expressed happiness with BRECAN’s mission. He revealed that he lost someone to breast cancer many years ago and has a couple of other people close to him who have survived cancer, noting that it is a dangerous disease that must be giving serious attention. He appreciated BRECAN for bringing the awareness campaign to his domain and pledged his total support to the programme.

The Imperial Majesty promised that Atiba Hall, the biggest town hall in the whole of Oyo will be made available for the February 6th event. He also showered prayers on members of the entourage. In addition, the Alaafin used the opportunity to speak to his subjects on the importance of healthy living and encouraged them to troop out in their numbers to attend the programme.

Mrs. Tolu Taiwo expressed the profound gratitude of BRECAN to the Alaafin. She thanked Queen Aanu for facilitating the advocacy visit stating that it was a dream come true. She encouraged the people to make sure that they attend the coming event which she promised will highly educating and enlightening.

Preparations are already under way to stage a grand World Cancer Day in the ancient town of Oyo. This will be the first of many BRECAN’s out reach in the town as the Oyo state chapter makes good her resolve to take awareness campaigns beyond the shores of Ibadan.