You are making us proud, NAOSS tells Akeredolu

The National executives of the National Association of Ondo State Students, NAOSS, has hailed Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for his resilience and doggedness in protecting the lives and properties of his people.

The student body expresses joy over the display of courage by the Governor on matters that affect the lives of the people.

The student leaders during their courtesy visit to the Governor in his office, particularly lauded the governor and his South West counterparts for showing interest in the security of lives and property of their people who gave them their mandates.

Speaking through the National President of NAOSS, Comrade Ayoade Kikiowo, the student body applauded Governor Akeredolu for his various infrastructural projects such as construction and renovation of public schools through SUBEB, aggressive road construction and rehabilitation across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state among others.

The NAOSS executives described governor Akeredolu as a focus and committed leader of his people, urging him to continue the good works to further make lives comfortable for the people across the state.

Responding, governor Akeredolu saluted the student leaders for their good approach to leadership, just as he commended them for appreciating what his administration was doing in all sectors to develop the state and the people.

The governor also used the occasion to encourage the young graduates in the state to embrace various windows of opportunities open to them in the areas of agriculture, entrepreneurship and many others, to make them employers of labour rather than looking for white-collar jobs which are no longer available.

He said his administration was ready to give them all necessary support and work with them to make them successful.