It is our turn to produce NDDC Managing Director – Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has said it is the turn of the state to produce the next Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The Governor, who said the law was very clear on how the position should be rotated amongst member states, assured that he will continue to demand for the rights of his people and the state.

Governor Akeredolu spoke while receiving a delegation from the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, led by the Honorable Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, at his office, Alagbaka, Akure on Friday.

He thanked the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Goodswill Akpabio and Senator Alasoadura for reversing the earlier composition of the commission, which was earlier announced.

Arakunrin Akeredolu also reiterated his support for the forensic audit in the NDDC, adding that the audit became important following numerous abandoned projects of the commission in the state.

“I am happy you are taking it this way, because there are so many abandoned projects in Ondo, and also projects that overlapped. It cannot continue like this.

“We don’t need new projects, the old abandoned ones on ground should be completed. Let me assure you that the state is ready to cooperate fully with you,” the governor said.

Speaking earlier, Senator Alasoadura said the position of the Managing Director of the NDDC will be secured for the state.

He lamented that over 12,000 abandoned projects are scattered across the Niger Delta states by the NDDC, adding that things were done with impunity in the Ministry in the past.

According to him, nobody was reporting to anybody while huge amounts that had gone to the commission over the years were wasted.

“So, we decided and the President agreed that we should go for what we call legacy projects, and the first one is the Araromi-Lagos link road in Ilaje Local Government Area,” he said.