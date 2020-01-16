Yinka Tunji-ojo: God’s Faithfulness In The Life of A Virtuous Woman

Happy Birthday Tribute To Yinka Tunji-Ojo

By Femi Salako

The book of Daniel 11:32 is a verse of the Holy Bible that succinctly captures everything about the life of Mrs Yinka Tunji-Ojo. The verse says, “Those that know their God shall be strong and do exploits”. Virtually everything in the Tunji-Ojo’s family clearly points at exploits and divine strength.

The life of Yinka Tunji-Ojo represents an evidential encapsulation of the physical demonstration of God’s faithfulness in diverse ways. It could be said that God has been too partially on her side. And for this reason, she appears to always attain success at ease simply because God has been on her side.

The Oyin Akoko born Yinka Tunji-Ojo is without doubt an exceptionally brilliant person who is also very gifted in having an eye for details and problem solving. She is well known for her multitasking ability. She is equally respected for being proactive in decision taking. Tunji-Ojo is also quite popular for her uncommon skills in business and leadership. Above all, everyone that has had any dealing with Yinka would readily vouch for her integrity, honesty and firmness which speak volume about her Christian faith.

A Yoruba adage which says that a brave tiger cannot procreate a timid cub has also found multiple fulfilments in the life of Yinka Tunji-Ojo. The Bayero University trained accountant may not have gotten many biological children, but her only son has turned to be one child that is truly worth more than a million.She also has many successful adopted and spiritual children. It is gratifying that Yinka can readily be described as very successful woman by any measure of standard.

The model of virtuousness, hard work and spiritual vibrancy was born on 16th January 1964 at Oyin Akoko in the present day Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State. She has turned out over the years not just as a blessing to her immediate family, but to the entire Akoko land Ondo State and Nigeria at large.

At age 56, she is already a super grandmother and the proud mother of one of the most influential members of the House of Representatives. Her son, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo (BTO) is the Chairman of First Time Lawmakers in the House of Representatives and also the Chairman of the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Corporation(NDDC).

Life may appear extremely rosy for Yinka Tunji-Ojo and his son, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo today, but, it must be clarified that the roses of life had actually eluded this family for certain number of years. But in the midst of their year of lack and want, faithfulness of God never ceased to manifest. Sadly, the burden of two individuals fell solely and cruelly on the shoulders of Yinka from the day she lost her wonderful husband, the late Clement Tunji-Ojo on 17th May 1992 in Kaduna. But the hardworking woman quickly termed with realities and kept pushing through the rough edges of life.

Since God is known to be the rewarder of those that diligently seek Him, the resolute efforts of Yinka Tunji-Ojo paid off one day after her years of sacrifice, self denial and studious trainings in her bid to become a professional accountant. She is today the General Manager Finance & Investment of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Ibadan. She had also served as the General Manager Internal Audit and Group Internal Auditor of the company. She had earlier served in an acting capacity in the same position as Yinka also was saddled with the responsibility of a Senior Manager (Audit) in a career She began in August 2001 with Odu’a Investment company limited as the Manager Audit.

Earlier in the cause of the career of Yinka Tunji-Ojo, she worked with Sketch Press Nigeria Limited as the Chief Accountant from August 2000 to July 2001. She also had her professional training with Z.O. Ososanya & Co. Chartered Accountants from February 1993 to June 2000. Yinka cut her career teeth with Gurara Securities & Finance Company Limited as an Investment Officer from 1991 to 1992.

The rise of Yinka Tunji-Ojo to the peak of her career was not through prayers and dedication to duty alone, she had made painstaking efforts to commit time and resources to her education. She is a holder of Masters in Business Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko. She had earlier bagged B.Sc degree in Accounting, Second Class Upper Division from Bayero University, Kano. Yinka had also attended College of Education, Benin City where she bagged Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE). Secondary education of Mrs Tunji-Ojo was at Ansar-Ud-Deen Grammar School in Ikare Akoko where she obtained WASC in 1981.

The insatiable thirst of Yinka Tunji-Ojo for further academic empowerment was what took her to the United Kingdom for an Advance Certificate in Project Management (ACPMTM) at the Business Management Training Council in August 2012. The Forensic Accounting expert also attended Lagos Business School, Lagos where she obtained Certificate in Senior Management programme SMP 22 in October 2004.

She belongs to several professional bodies some of which include The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. She passed the institution’s professional examination in November 1998. Yinka also became a Certified Forensic Accountant of Nigeria in March 25, 2019 and had earlier became a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria in April 09, 2010.

She had also served in various capacities at different times in Odu’a Investment Company Limited. Tunji-Ojo has been serving as the Chairman of the company’s Asset Disposal Committee from 2008 to date. She also served as a member of Finance and General Purposes Committee from 2008 to 2014 and member of Strategic and Monitoring Committee of the Board in 2008. Yinka was made the Secretary of Odu’a Board Special Committee on investigation of Glanvills Enthoven Nigeria Limited from 2009 to 2010 and a member of Odu’a Board Special Committee on Odu’a Textiles Limited Assets from 2010 to 2012. Also, she had served as a member of Odu’a Management Committee on Sketch ex-staff matters in 2012 and the Chairman of the Steering Committee on Project Sage in 2018. More so, Yinka was appointed the Chairman of the Steering Committee on Project West from 2017 to 2018 and has always been acting for the Group Managing Director whenever he is unavailable.

The multitasking Yinka Tunji-Ojo had at different times served as the Director of Nigerite Limited, Ire Clay Products Limited, Lagos Airport Hotel and Wemabod Estates Alternate.

Exceptional brilliance and uncommon dedication of Yinka Tunji-Ojo have not passed unnoticed and unrecognized. She won the award of Best Graduating Accounting Student at the 12th Convocation Ceremony of Bayero University, Kano on February 22,

She also won the United Bank for Africa Limited Prize for the Best Final year student in Financial and Investment Management. Likewise, Yinka is also the winner of the Society of Women Accountants in Nigeria (SWAN) and she also won the prize for the Best Woman Graduating Accounting Student. She is also the winner of 1985 College of Education, Benin convocation awards of the Best Student in Geography and Best Student in Economics.

She had attended several leadership training courses within and outside of Nigeria. Mrs Tunji-Ojo was at the Manchester Business School in United Kingdom where she attended International Top Executive Leadership Programme in June 2012. She had also been presented with several Certificates by some professional institutions. She had to her credit The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN Forensic Accounting), Certification Programme in August 2018, Association of Corporate Women in Governance and Professionals Women in Governance of Nigeria, November 2017 amongst others.

The highly accomplished Yinka Tunji-Ojo is a shinning example of a good mother, mentor, coach, and Christian who firmly believe in the power of prayers. She is a selfless giver who has been of immense benefits to humanity. She is a loving and caring mother who has been a solid, reliable and dependable pillar of support to her only biological child, Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo (BTO).

On this auspicious occasion of 56th birthday of Mrs Yinka Tunji-Ojo, she deserves nothing less than best wishes of continued service to God and humanity in good , sound mind and renewed strength.