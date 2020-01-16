No local council without SUBEB touch -Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has said the massive renovation and reconstruction of Public Primary Schools in the state have been spread across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The Governor said all the 18 local government areas in the state have received a touch of the renovation and reconstruction of the schools, which is being undertaken by the Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Arakunrin Akeredolu disclosed this while receiving members of the Sunshine Integrity Movement, led by Prof. Olu Aboluwoye on Wednesday.

The Governor called on the group to continue to bring other political groups together so as to have a formidable party and support for the group’s purpose.

While thanking members of the group for their calls and push for him to contest for another term in office, the Governor said the activities of the various group calling on him to go for another term have been overwhelming.

According to the Governor, it will be difficult for anyone to refuse the call of the people to serve them again.

Speaking earlier, Prof. Aboluwoye described the Governor as a sincere and honest leader, stressing that the honest personality of the Governor has really helped the group in attracting its members.

The group also presented an Award of Honest and Sincere Leadership to the Governor.