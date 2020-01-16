Governor Akeredolu Attributes Projects Embarked Upon To Divine Guidance

The Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Odunayo Akeredolu has said all the projects being undertaken by his administration are embarked upon based on divine direction.

Arakunrin Akeredolu disclosed this on Wednesday during an inspection of the work being done on the Ore Interchange in Odigbo local government area of the state.

“I owe our achievements to Almighty God. Sincerely, I marvel at the activities and the programs we are carrying out. I know its His direction that is helping us. I am grateful to him for using my administration to perform feats that give joy to the people.”

The Governor, who commended the team of consultants, contractors and ministry of works engineers handling the project, expressed optimism that the the project will be delivered within the next few weeks.

“With the pace at which this construction is being done, I am optimistic that the the time completion time frame given by the consultant will be met. We come here from time to time unannounced and we see the seriousness with which they are working, I am impressed with the efforts they are putting into the work.”

He equally appreciated the Olore of Ore, Oba Johnson for being an examplary leader, fatherly accommodating and psying regular visit to the site.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Saka Yusuf Ogunleye said the Ore Interchange typifies Governor Akeredolu's commitment to the overall infrastructural development of the state.

“Work is going on in all the local government areas in this adninistration’s desire to develop the state and thereby make the people happy. This road belongs to the federal government, yet the state government is erecting an ainterchange here. This shows that there is a synergy between the two tiers of government.”

The Special Adviser on Works, Lands and Infrastructure, Engineer Raimi Aminu remarked that the Interchange was necessitated by the accidents which were causing loss of lives on weekly basis at the location before this administration came on board.

“The people of this town pleaded with Governor Akeredolu during electioneering to find a solution to the carnage. He promised to find a solution and he has kept his word.”

The Consultant, Engineer Yemi Osiberu assured the Governor that the job was almost ready to be delivered as it was 90% completed.

The Olore, Oba Johnson was full of thanks to the Governor for counting the town worthy of such a landmark project.

The Governor and his entourage trekked through the entire interchange to see things for himself.

Among those that conducted the Governor round were the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Works, Engineer Taiwo Otun.