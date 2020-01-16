Gen Bajowa, wife, others pay respect to fallen heroes

What an epitome of outstanding and immeasurable display of patriotism to one’s country!

The unflagging and infatigable chairman of THE LEGACY FORUM, Rtd General, Prince Oluyemi Bajowa. THE JAGUNMOLU OF IKALE LAND AND THE SOURCE. And his supportive amiable wife, HER ROYAL MAJESTY, Barrister Oluyemi Bajowa the unparalleled distinguish REGENT OF ODE AYEKA were joined by other reputable and distinguish Nigerians in the United Kingdom on the 15th January, 2020. To mark the annual Nigeria Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Nigeria High Commission in the UK. Present at the ceremony were : The Nigeria High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, His Excellency, Ambassador, George Adesola Oguntade, CFR, CON. The Nigeria Defence Attache to the United Kingdom, Brigadier General Sadiq Ndalolo. The Chairman of Nigerians In Diaspora (NIDO), United Kingdom South, Sir Chibuzo Ubochi, KSC. The Nigeria Think Tanks group in the United Kingdom, Representatives from the Retired Officers of the Nigeria Armed Forces among others.

See photos: