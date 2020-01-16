Ondo State News

Akeredolu Congratulates Uzodinma on Supreme Court Victory

ondoevents 5 hours ago
0

The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has congratulated Senator Hope Uzodinma, the Governor of Imo State, as he assumes duties.

Governor Akeredolu says no doubt, the Supreme Court judgement which restored Senator Uzodinma’s mandate as the duly elected governor of the state has pointedly presented fresh insights into our quest to deepen democracy even as we nurture our electoral system to fruition.

Arakunrin Akeredolu notes that the judgement is indeed a victory for the good people of Imo state.

He commends the doggedness and resilience of the former lawmaker as well as his belief in the rule of law, saying his unshakable faith in the judiciary is the magic.

The Governor equally rejoices with his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), over the victory recorded in Imo state.

