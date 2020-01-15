WE OWE OUR ARMED FORCES IMMENSE GRATITUDE- AKEREDOLU

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has said the nation remains grateful for the selfless service of the Armed Forces through their contributions and sacrifice.

The Governor described the annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration as a unique opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made in the past years by the Nigeria Armed Forces to ensure global and internal peace and security of lives and properties.

Arakunrin Akeredolu spoke on Wednesday at the Parade and Wreath Laying Ceremony for the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, held at the Alagbaka Cenotaph, Akure, the state capital.

According to the Governor, the Armed Forces Remembrance Day is also a unique opportunity to reassure and identify with the loved ones and dependants of the fallen heroes.

He also thanked the entire members the Nigeria Armed Forces for controlling crime before, during and after the yelutide period through “Operation Crocodile Smile”.

The Governor said the relentless efforts of the members of the nation’s Armed Forces is beginning to yield positive result in the state and the country in general.

While charging the Local Government Areas to erect befitting cenotaphs at their respective areas, the Governor assured that the facelift given to the Akure Cenotaph will continue until the desired standard is attained.

“This year’s celebration will, as usual , provide the opportunity to reach out to widows of the fallen heroes through credit windows which had been extended by the Ondo State Micro Credit Agency .”

The Governor later presented Cheques to selected widows of fallen soldiers from the 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure.

Heads of all security agency were present at the event.