ONDO 2020: ORE WILL SUPPORT YOU FOR SECOND TERM, OLORE ASSURES AKEREDOLU

The Olore of Ore, Oba Johnson Akintomide has assured Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, that the people of the town will support him for his second term bid to show their gratitude for the developmental strides of the Governor in the area.

The Monarch, who said no administration has developed Ore the way the Akeredolu’s administration has done, noted that the people are very happy with the Governor.

Governor Akeredolu was in Ore on Wednesday to inspect the spate of progress on the Ore interchange, which is at over 90% completion stage.

The Governor was accompanied to the project site by his commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Hon. Saka Yusuf Ogunleye, Special Adviser on Works, land and Infrasture, Hon. Raimi Aminu and other government officials.

According to the Olore of Ore, the incessant accidents witnessed on the Benin/Ore expressway will now be a thing of the past, as the interchange has proffered a lasting solution to the scourge.

He described the project as dignifying for Ore town, Ondo State and the country at large.

Also speaking on behalf of the people, a community leader, Mr. Owoeye Victor, said the community cannot appreciate the Governor enough, adding that their votes will do the appreciation during the forthcoming Governorship election.

The lead consultant for the project, Mr. Remi Oshiberu, said the project is at 90% completion, adding that the contractors will finish the work in due time.

Ogunleye and Aminu assured that the material used for the project are tested and certified, while reiterating the assurance of the contractors that the job will be completed and delivered in a few weeks time.

Governor Akeredolu, who expressed satisfaction with the spate of work at the site, said the rains had been a major setback for the early completion of the project before now.

He said: “There is assurance that this interchange will be completed in time and we want it in the first week of February. We hope the rains will not come before that time, because that was the problem we had earlier. And the rates at which they are working now, we are sure that they will meet up with deadline, as they are taking the work seriously. “