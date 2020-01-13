Why we are constructing new revenue house – Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has explained why his administration is constructing a new office complex for the state Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The Governor said the existing office of the revenue body was totally confusing, with limited parking space and offices for its officials.

Governor Akeredolu, who inspected the progress of work at the construction site of the new office complex on Monday afternoon, said the need to create a conducive atmosphere in order to improve the productivity of the revenue officers informed the move to construct a new office complex.

According to the Governor, the new office complex will house banks, trainning complex, big hall for meetings and conferences with a wide parking space among others.

The Governor believes that the new complex and the facilities provided in it will enable the officers perform optimally.