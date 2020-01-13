GOV AKEREDOLU CONDOLES WITH ATERE’S FAMILY, SAYS HER DEATH PAINFUL

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has offered his condolences to the family of the late Comrade Margaret Atere who died last week after a brief illness.

The late Atere was until her death the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Women Affairs and also a former Caretaker Committee Chairman of Akure South Local Government.

Governor Akeredolu, who paid a condolence visit to the residence of the deceased on Monday afternoon, described her as a reliable ally.

Arakunrin Akeredolu, who stressed that it was unfortunate that grassroot politician left at this time, said her death was very painful to his family.

The Governor said: ”The death of Comrade Atere is a painful one because we have been together for long. We have been together in the party since the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) days. There is no ACN member who also followed us to APC that doesn’t know Comrade.

“We knew her as Comrade becuase of the way she fought for the rights of the people. She was a wowan like a man. I was not around when she died. I know the first lady has been here and she really felt pained because she said Comrade was one of her trusted hands in FOWOSO

“It’s a painful thing and we are talking as a family and not about party. Myself and the first lady, we feel this so much because not everybody can be trusted. People like her who’s trust-worthy are not many. That’s why she was appointed as SSA after she served as local government Chairman. Comrade is one of those person that you can rely on and it’s unfortunate that she left this time. It’s painful to us.”