Community thanksgiving service with Governor Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, today, Sunday 12th January, 2020 attended the community Thanksgiving service held at the Chapel of Grace, Government House Ground, Alagbaka, Akure.

His Royal Majesty, Snr. Apostle Babatunde Agbadero Adeniran II, led some of his chiefs and the good people of Imeri, Ose Local Government Area to the Thanksgiving service.

Prominent sons and daughters of the community in attendance include; Senator Bode Olajumoke, Retired Justice Nelson Adeyanju, Fmr caretaker chairman of Ose LGA, Mr Agbo Ajike, the Onidosi of Imeri, Chief Sunday Owadara, Mr Roland Olisa, SA Admin. to the Governor and others.

Similarly, His Royal Highness, Oba Oluyede, of Ayede Ogbese, in Akure North LGA also led his people to the Thanksgiving service.

Both communities prayed for the State and the Governor. They also presented the communities’ development requests to Mr Governor who assured them of Government’s attention.