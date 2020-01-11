Ondo State News

Ondo Assembly Extends Tenure of LG Caretaker Chairmen, Supervisory Councillors

The Ondo State House Of Assembly has elongated the tenure of local government  caretaker chairmen  committee  and the supervisory  councillors for another six months  .

The elongation  came on the heel  of the letter sent to the house  shortly  after their dissolution  on 3rd of January, 2020 by the Ondo state  governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN to extend the tenure .

Earlier, the  house  screening  committee  had  screened  all caretaker chairmen  nominees and supervisory  councillors   except  Ondo East  ward 7 and Akure South  ward 8 that  just be replaced  in line with legislative procedures  .

While moving  the motion of the extension  at the plenary , the majority  leader of the house, Hon. Jamiu Maito read the letter sent to  the house by the state  governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to consider  the interim nominees , enjoined  the members  to consider  the elongation  for six months  .

While submitting  the report  of the screening committee  to the house, the Debuty Speaker of the house, Rt Hon. Iroju Ogundeji  explained  that the committee  in charge of the screening  has concluded  its assignments at screening  the nominees of the caretaker chairmen  and supervisory  councillors  sent to the committee  by the executive , he equally  urged the house  members  to approve  the request  of the state governor,  in extending  the period  of  office  of the local government  caretaker chairmen and their supervisory  councillors.

The speaker, Rt Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun however  declared  that  the  state assignment  was  important to the  house members  as their recess was prosponed  to attend to the state emergency matter  urging the members to allow the caretaker committee to serve for additional six  months  in office.

After consultations, the house  unanimously  approved the tenute  elongation for the caretaker chairmen   and supervisory councillors  saying the house  may dissolve them as soon as Ondo state Independent  electoral  commission  is ready to conduct the local government  election  in the state. 

The House of  Assembly  has now proceed on a recess  from 13 of January  to February  24 of 2020.

