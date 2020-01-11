Ondo Assembly Extends Tenure of LG Caretaker Chairmen, Supervisory Councillors

The Ondo State House Of Assembly has elongated the tenure of local government caretaker chairmen committee and the supervisory councillors for another six months .

The elongation came on the heel of the letter sent to the house shortly after their dissolution on 3rd of January, 2020 by the Ondo state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN to extend the tenure .

Earlier, the house screening committee had screened all caretaker chairmen nominees and supervisory councillors except Ondo East ward 7 and Akure South ward 8 that just be replaced in line with legislative procedures .

While moving the motion of the extension at the plenary , the majority leader of the house, Hon. Jamiu Maito read the letter sent to the house by the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to consider the interim nominees , enjoined the members to consider the elongation for six months .

While submitting the report of the screening committee to the house, the Debuty Speaker of the house, Rt Hon. Iroju Ogundeji explained that the committee in charge of the screening has concluded its assignments at screening the nominees of the caretaker chairmen and supervisory councillors sent to the committee by the executive , he equally urged the house members to approve the request of the state governor, in extending the period of office of the local government caretaker chairmen and their supervisory councillors.

The speaker, Rt Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun however declared that the state assignment was important to the house members as their recess was prosponed to attend to the state emergency matter urging the members to allow the caretaker committee to serve for additional six months in office.

After consultations, the house unanimously approved the tenute elongation for the caretaker chairmen and supervisory councillors saying the house may dissolve them as soon as Ondo state Independent electoral commission is ready to conduct the local government election in the state.

The House of Assembly has now proceed on a recess from 13 of January to February 24 of 2020.