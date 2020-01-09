Invest at home, Mrs Akeredolu urges Nigerians

Wife of the Ondo state governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has called on Nigerian captains of industries to duplicate such companies in their places of origin to enhance development.

She made the call while inspecting JOYFAD Pharmaceutical Laboratory, Oba-Ile, Akure the state capital, established by an Oka-Akoko born man who came back home to establish it despite spending most of his career years in the eastern part of Nigeria.

Commending the Managing Director of JOYFAD, Mrs. Akeredolu noted that if successful Nigerians come back home to invest, youths and the unemployed won’t need to wait for government’s jobs and appointments.

She emphasised the need for industrialization by encouraging the younger ones to engage in productive activities and venturing into the production of local contents to produce finished goods.

Mrs. Akeredolu expressed possibility in the production of raw materials needed for pharmaceutical work, in order to reduce dependence on imported materials.

She affirmed that the desire of Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, to make Ondo an industrial state was doable if indigenous citizens could emulate JOYFAD.

The wife of the governor, however, commended him and stressed the need to engage the young graduates of Biology, Chemistry to join the company in the production of local contents.

She used the medium to urge Nigerians to start embracing individuals based on their intellectual capabilities to contribute to the society, rather than on ethnicity.

The Managing Director of the Laboratory, Pharmacist Ojuloge Ayodele affirmed that about 18 products of the company have been approved by the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration Control, NAFDAC.

He added that full operation would commence on the first of April 2020 with 85 workers for a start.

According to him, having spent about 28years in the Eastern part of Nigeria and discovered that so many founder of big companies are flourishing outside their states of origin, he decided to change the narrative and come back home.