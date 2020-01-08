FUTA new hybrid tomatoes

Another variety of tomatoes named the Round Shaped TOP2212 has been harvested by the Julius Okojie Central Research Laboratory of the Federal University of Technology Akure FUTA. The tomato is a variety bigger than the previously cultivated Eva-f1 tomato by the University’s Teaching and Research Farm. The Farm Manager, Mr. Olajide Adedayo, explained that the seeds were gotten from Amira Seeds Kenya through Dizengoff Nigeria Limited and tenderly nurtured in FUTA’S Greenhouse under controlled temperature.

He said the tomato are organically produced and have an extended shelf life of 21 days and is capable of producing paste more than the commonly available one in the market. Adedayo said the tomato has a total life cycle of 6 months from nursery to harvesting adding that it can be cultivated and harvested twice in a year and this succession cultivation ensures a continuous harvest.

He said plans were underway to improve local varieties to have the same characteristics of the hybrid tomatoes and was optimistic that if the Green house treatment is given to the local varieties they will thrive better.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape, has commended the team that developed and nurtured the new tomato variety. He enjoined them to disseminate the knowledge to local farmers and interested members of the public through practical hands on training in line with the community service ethos of the University