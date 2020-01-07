Ondo poll: APC will triumph, says Adetimehin

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, is confident that the party will excel in all the political contests in the new year. He says the party would enjoy easy ride to victory in all elections.

Adetimehin also speaks on the reason behind the celebrated investment on construction, and repair of roads in the state by the APC-led government.

Speaking during his “family thanksgiving” in Akure, the APC state chairman urged the people to perceive APC as a party on a mission to rebuild, and not to destroy.

He declares, “Our members, and residents that are in love with the party have nothing to fear; Ondo APC will triumph in all its undertakings in this 2020. We only need to work together as a family.”

He commends the governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for according unprecedented attention to the provision of portable water, adding that clean water promotes quality health.

Adetimehin explained that the need to encourage farmers and entrepreneurs in transporting farm produce and goods informs the “huge investment” in roads construction.

His words: “We decided to make development of infrastructure, particularly road construction, our number one priority to aid transportation of crops and other goods. I am happy that we have done appreciably well in that regards.”

He commended the selfless and tireless efforts of the State Working Committee at building a more virile chapter, stressing that the party would not neglect the welfare of its members.

He appreciated God on behalf of his family members, and prays for the wisdom to lead the state chapter of the party to greater heights.