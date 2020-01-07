Mrs Akeredolu Meets SSA, SA Women and Youth Mobilization

Wife of Ondo State governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu today met with the SSA Women Mobilization and S.A Youth Mobilization across the 3 senatorial district, Her excellency used the medium to congratulate them on their appointment and charged them to see the appointment as a call to serve the good people of Ondo State!

She urge them to do everything in their capacity to further propagate the good works of the present administration led by Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN.

In the meeting the appointee’s thanked her excellency for her motherly role and affirmed their commitment to the re-election of Mr governor for a second term in office.

At the meeting were the honourable commissioner for women affairs and social development, Mrs Titi Adeyemi, SSA to the governor on women mobilization Central, Mrs Ronke Ojo, SSA to the governor on women mobilization North, Chief Mrs Akeju, S.A to the governor on Gender, Mrs Tope Daniyan, S.A to the governor on special duty, Barr Henry Adegbemile, S. A to the governor on youth mobilization central, Prince Dapo Adepoju a.k.a Bobo Fowoso, S.A to the governor on youth mobilization North, Adebiyi Mayowa a.k.a Angel Mayor, S.A to the governor on youth mobilization South, Comrade Gbologe Alex, Mrs Eucharia Nwanmara and the APC Iyaloja general.