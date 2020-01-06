Rural Electrification Agency: Akeredolu hails appointment of Netufo as executive director

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has hailed the appointment of Mr Niyi Netufo as Executive Director (South-West) of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

President Muhammadu Buhari had last week announced key appointments into the Agency including Netufo’s.

Governor Akeredolu appreciates President Buhari for considering a worthy son of the state for the appointment.

The Governor expresses confidence in the ability of Mr Netufo to deliver on the mandate of his new office, just as he considers his rich private sector background as a strong advantage available for him to deploy.

While congratulating the new appointee, Governor Akeredolu urges him to continue to work in tandem with the developmental agenda of President Buhari’s administration by working hard to justify the confidence reposed in him by the President.

The Governor says with the rich credentials and integrity of the Igbobini-born Netufo, it is taken for granted that nothing short of excellent delivery will be witnessed as he assumes duties.