Ondo NAWOJ takes up education of ten indigent school girls

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ in Ondo state, have taken up the responsibility of paying the school fees of ten indigent secondary school girls.

Chairperson of the Association Mrs Doris Olumoko made the commitment at the Amakom Youth Education and Empowerment Foundation held in Umueri, Anambra State.

The gesture which is in tandem with one of the goals of NAWOJ, is aimed at reducing the high rate of school drop outs in some parts of Anambra State and ensure that young girls are Educationally Empowered so as to become Economically relevant in future.

Mrs Olumoko said, that NAWOJ pursues vigorously, issues that affect the wellbeing of girls and women adding that women journalists will continue to commit resources to the development of the female gender.

“This is just the beginning of many more to come. We will still do more in this regard. Beyond payment of school fees, we will also work out the possibility of assisting in the enrollment of some of these girls for External Examinations because we were told that most of their parents cannot afford the cost hence another reason for school drop outs”

The Ondo NAWOJ Chairperson, Mrs Doris Olumoko explained, that the gesture will be extended to Ondo State after research on salient areas of need which they intend to carry out beyond payment of school fees. “

She commended the Amakom Youth Education and Empowerment Foundation for bridging the gap and taking up the responsibility of Educational needs of a huge number of secondary school students in Omabala area of Anambra state.