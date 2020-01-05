Kunle Adebayo Receives PDP Decampees To The APC Fold

The fold of Ondo West APC swelled yesterday as Hon. Kunle Adebayo (SSA on Research and Documentation to the Governor of Ondo State and Chairman of OSRC, Orange 94.5 FM and Alálàyé 96.5 FM) received notable grassroots politicians of PDP extraction into the party.

Introducing the leaders of the decampees, Hon. Akinyosade Akinlolu (a.k.a OJUKWU) saluted the courage, confidence and trust the decampees reposed in the leadership of Hon. Kunle Adebayo in Ondo West LGA APC and the determination to work for the re-election of our dear governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. Ojukwu assured them of equal opportunities in the party.

Also speaking, Ondo West LGA APC youth leader, Com. Akinruli Femi allayed the fear of youths among the decampees of equal treatment in the youth Wing of the party.

Hon. Sarafadeen Adewale (a former PDP Ward 12 chairman and adviser to a former local government chairman), Hon. Kayode Adefisoye (a former PDP Ondo West local government supervisory councillor) and Hon. Ibrahim Ọlọ́runtẹ́lẹ̀ (a former PDP Ward 6 chairman) who spoke on behalf of the decampees stated that it was the sterling leadership qualities of Hon. Kunle Adebayo that encouraged them to join the APC.

According to him, another factor is the remarkable works of Mr. Governor in the area of infrastructural development of the state. He noted that Akeredolus sense of Integrity, focus and determination to elevate the state to an enviable level has shown him as a true leader. “In less than 3 years in office, Aketi has done what no Governor had done before. My personal wife is a teacher, she has been promoted without lobby or manipulation and is not owed a salary unlike before, so why should I not support the man who made this happen?”

They pledged to work with progressive party to deliver their respective political units and wards for the party handsomely in this year’s gubernatorial election. The decampees also pledged their absolute loyalty and commitment to the party.

In his response, Hon. Kunle Adebayo appreciated the courageous step taken by the decampees at this material time to fully join APC without any financial inducement. According to him, there are two parties in Ondo state, the APC and the PDP, and so the options are clear for the people to make. ” the option between prosperity and development versus oppression and poverty, between hope and exploitation, between development and exploitation”.

Adebayo charged the decampees to justify their movement into APC with serious mobilisation for the re-election of Mr. Governor in their individual political units and wards in this year’s gubernatorial election. He also used the occasion to highlight some of the achievements of Mr. Governor in the areas of health, road constructions, renovations of primary schools and provision of potable water across the state.

He assured them of the eagerness of the Party leadership to officially receive them to the party at the official declaration ceremony which will be very soon.

” some have said we are fighting ourselves inside the party here. It is a lie. We are one great family. Hear me, all the leaders are United and strong. We will bring joy and development to our people. We will win for Aketi”.

Charging the leaders of decampees to empty their former parties, Adebayo said “You have seen the light, you must go home and clean the house. Bring every member of PDP in your unit to this Aketi family. Tell them we care for Ondo state. We care for your children, your wives and families. Tell them to come all on the day of declaration. Show the way.”

He rẹ-assured them of equal opportunities and legitimate patronage in the party.

Political consciousness, commitment and assurance have been re-ignited in Ondo West LGA APC through the leadership of Hon. Kunle Adebayo and these will not stop.

4 + 4 = 8 Ibi gíga, ibi ògo.

Aketi lẹkan si 👍