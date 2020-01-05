Aisha Buhari congratulates Amina J. Mohammed

Press Release

First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari wishes to extend a message of congratulations to Mrs. Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations as she wins the World Leader Prize at Global Citizen Award Ceremony at London, UK.

Mrs. Mohammed is an epitome of the Nigerian woman and is recognized for her advocacy on issues of development especially as they relate to women, children and the underprivileged.

While wishing her well, Mrs. Buhari implores Mrs. Mohammed to do more in the area of protection of women and children against all forms of abuse and violence.

Dr. Hajo Sani OON

SSAP on Women Affairs and Administration

(Office of the First Lady)