NEW YEAR: ODSFA BOSS HAILS STAKEHOLDERS, RALLIES THE TROOP FOR GLORY IN 2020

The chairman of the Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA), Otunba Tajudeen Akinyemi has hailed the Ondo State Government and other stakeholders for always contributing in different ways to the success of Sunshine Stars (SSFC) and the other teams under the Agency.

In his New Year message, Akinyemi expressed gratitude to the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu-led Goverment, not least ODSFA board members, officials, players, supporters and others for the huge support given to SSFC, Sunshine Queens and Rising Stars.

“2019 has ran its course and as an Agency, we thank God above all for sparing us. Profoundly I thank Arakurin and Arabirin Akeredolu; the Government has done so much for us. I appreciate the efforts of Sunshine Director, Prince Ogunja and other board members, the Ministry, the FA, Media and the supporters for all their efforts in our bid for success.

“New Year always come with the chance, to appraise, to leave behind past disappointments, redouble efforts and keep going, and for us 2020 will not be an exemption. So I want to rally our players and officials who have done so well already to double up their efforts this year so we can achieve that which we aimed for.

“I say Happy New Year to the entire ODSFA family and all our stakeholders!” Akinyemi who is also the President of SSFC, Sunshine Queens and Rising Stars divulged to ODSFA Media Saturday.

SSFC visit Makurdi for a crunch meeting with Lobi Stars in continuation of the 2019/20 NPFL campaign, while both Sunshine Queens and Rising Stars are gearing up for the start of new NWPL and NLO season respectively.