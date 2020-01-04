Gov Akeredolu condoles with Chief Fajoyomi’s family

…Says a very strong Owo man has departed

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has condoled with the family of an Owo-born astute politician, Chief Jacob Adebimpe Fajoyomi, who died late last year at the age of 96.

Governor Akeredolu described the deceased as a man who lived a principled life.

The Governor, who paid a condolence visit to the Ogbonmo residence of the late politician on Saturday, said Chief Fajoyomi’s death is a loss to the whole of Owo kingdom.

The Governor was accompanied to the Fajoyomi’s residence by his Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale, Commissioner for Justice and Attorney – General of the state , Kola Olawoye, SAN and the Chief Of Protocols to the Governor, Tosin Ogunbodede, Esq.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said: “The father that died is a father of all. I have known him for long. By the time I was Attorney General in this state , I was closer to him. I know what Baba represents.

“I remember his role in the Owo community group, a strong group that was fighting for the interest of Owo. Some people didn’t see it that way. Some saw it as Ajasin group, but many of us knew that they were fighting for the interest of Owo.

“So, don’t see him as your father alone. Owo has lost somebody who has the interest of Owo at heart. Baba has lived a principled life inspite of the things he had lost in life. He lived a principled life. A very strong Owo man has departed and all of us will miss him.”

Responding, one of the sons of the deceased, Femi Fajoyomi, thanked the Governor on behalf of the family for the love shown to them.

He promised that the family will never depart from the progressive family which their father belonged since they were born.