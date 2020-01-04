Gov Akeredolu celebrates Jimi Adetula @ 70

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has celebrated Nigerian-born bussiness-man, Jimi Adetula on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

The Governor, who attended the 70th Birthday reception of the Owo-born Bussiness-man, described him as a shining light, not only for Owo, but the entire nation.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said the celebrant is a strong pillar and a proud son of Owo Kingdom.

The Governor thanked Adetula for his numerous contributions to the socio-economic development of Owo Kingdom and the state in general.

While thanking him for all he’s doing for Owo, Governor Akeredolu prayed for long life for the celebrant and wish well in all his endeavours.

The reception which was held at Best Western Mydas Hotel, Owo had in attendance the Chief Of Staff to the Governor, Chief Gbenga Ale and some other members of the state Executive Council.