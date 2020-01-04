Community News

Gov Akeredolu celebrates Jimi Adetula @ 70

ondoevents 4 hours ago
0

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has celebrated Nigerian-born bussiness-man, Jimi Adetula on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

The Governor, who attended the 70th Birthday reception of the Owo-born Bussiness-man, described him as a shining light, not only for Owo, but the entire nation.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said the celebrant is a strong pillar and a proud son of Owo Kingdom.

The Governor thanked Adetula for his numerous contributions to the socio-economic development of Owo Kingdom and the state in general.

While thanking him for all he’s doing for Owo, Governor Akeredolu prayed for long life for the celebrant and wish well in all his endeavours.

The reception which was held at Best Western Mydas Hotel, Owo had in attendance the Chief Of Staff to the Governor, Chief Gbenga Ale and some other members of the state Executive Council.

Show More

Related Articles

10 hours ago

NEW YEAR: ODSFA BOSS HAILS STAKEHOLDERS, RALLIES THE TROOP FOR GLORY IN 2020

3 days ago

New Year 2020: Akogun Omole greets constituents

4 days ago

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Appoints 220 More Aides

4 days ago

Alade mobilises for Akeredolu’s Second Term

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Close