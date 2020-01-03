UNIMED gets new registrar

Press Release

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN has approved the appointment of Dr. Woleola Julius Ekundayo as the Registrar of the University of Medical Science, (UNIMED), Ondo City, Ondo State.

Dr Ekundayo is a seasoned University administrator with many years of impeccable service within the Nigerian Universities system. He obtained Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree in Political Science with Second Class Upper Division from the University of Benin, Benin City (1986); Master of Public Administration from the University of Lagos, Akoka (1996); and Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Federal University of Technology, Akure in 2002. He obtained the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Political Science with specialization in Public Administration from the Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Nigeria in 2016.

Dr Ekundayo joined the Nigerian University system at the then Ondo State University, Ado-Ekiti as Administrative Officer II in 1987, rising to the post of Assistant Registrar in the same University in 1993. He was Senior Assistant Registrar at the Federal College of Education, Akoka, Lagos in 1995, and Principal Assistant Registrar, the Federal University of Technology (FUTA) in 2002. He is the immediate past Registrar, Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, (now known as Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa) between 2011 and 2016. He has served as Deputy Registrar (Academic) at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Abuja.

Until his appointment as the substantive Registrar of the University of Medical Sciences, he has been one of the senior officers at the NOUN, serving variously as the Coordinator of the MPA and MSc programs of the University as well as the Acting Director of the WUSE II Study Centre.

A highly experienced, disciplined and seasoned administrator, Dr Ekundayo is a member and fellow of several professional organizations, including membership of the Association of Nigerian Universities Professional Administrators, and Fellow of the Institute of Public Diplomacy and Management. He has

several published articles and international peer review journals and has attended training courses and

conferences in South Africa, Hong Kong, India, Canada, the UK, Israel and the Hague.

The University of Medical Sciences welcomes him as its second substantive Registrar, and wishes him

success as he assumes office.

Temitope Oluwatayo

Public Relations Department,

University of Medical Sciences, (UNIMED), Ondo City, Ondo State.