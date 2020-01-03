Akeredolu appoints Acting VC for AAUA

PRESS STATEMENT

Following the expiration of the tenure of Professor Igbekele Ajibefun as the Vice Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, on 5th January, 2020, the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has, in exercise of the powers conferred on him as the Visitor to the University, approved the appointment of Professor Olugbenga Ige as Acting Vice Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, with effect from 6th, January 2020.

The appointment is for a period of six months.

Governor Akeredolu congratulates the new acting vice chancellor and wishes him success in his onerous task steering the ship of the university to greater heights.

Segun Ajiboye

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor