Community News
Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Appoints 220 More Aides
The Member of the House of Representatives representing Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency, Rep. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, popularlry called BTO has announced the appointment of 220 persons as Special Advisers, Special Assistants and Personal Assistants.
This was contained in a release made available by his Special Adviser on New Media, Alao Babatunde.
The appointment cuts across all the 300 units and 23 wards of the Constituency.
Tunji-Ojo who is the Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) also appointed persons from the mandate area.
While congratulating the appointees, he urged them to continue to commit themselves to delivering exemplary governance to the people.
He added that the appointments were in addition to the appointments earlier announced.
The lawmaker stated, “In my avowed commitment to better serve the good people of Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency as well as the mandate area, I am pleased to announce the appointment of the under listed.
“The appointments which is an addition to the appointments earlier announced is in consideration of their commitment and dedication to adding value to the Constituency and the mandate area.
“These appointments take immediate effect.
“I congratulate and urge them to continue to commit themselves to delivering exemplary governance to our dear people.
“Once again, congratulations!”
Meanwhile, the full list of the appointees is available on his official Social Media pages — Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo on Facebook and @BTOofficial on Twitter.
SEE FULL LIST:
- Hon. Saliu Adeyemi – Chief of Staff
- Hon. Kehinde Obanla — Special Adviser on Youth (Akoko North West)
- Chief (Mrs) Atinuke Akadri — Special Adviser, Women Affairs
- Hon. Mutiu Olawale — Special Adviser on empowerment and Capacity Building
- Mr Musibau Ekunusi — Special Adviser on Youth (Akoko North East)
- Hon. Tiamiyu Fatai A. Atere — Special Adviser on Political Affairs
- Mr. Amubieya Adeniyi — Special Adviser on Stakeholders Management
- Hon. Akinwumi Sowore — Special Adviser on Niger Delta Affairs
- Fasesin Adewole — Special Assistant on Mobilisation
- Hon. Iwajomo Desmond — Special Assistant on Niger Delta Affairs
- Miracle Adejoro — Special Assistant on Public Private Partnership
11 Adamu Rafiu — Special Assistant (SA)
12 Hon. Kolade Jamiu SA
13 Alhaji Aminu Tairu SA
14 Gbenga Adams SA
15 Ogidan Aderemi SA
16 Adeleye Idowu SA
17 Hon. (Chief) Ojo Malomo SA
18 Hon. Raphael Omishola SA
19 Alhaji Jimoh Jamiu SA
20 Ipinsagba Adedayo SA
21 Ipinloju Bisiyi SA
22 Hon. Lati Balogun SA
23 Adeyemo Surajudeen SA
24 Mr. Ilesanmi SA
25 Omotunwase Rasaq SA
26 Olukoju Sina PA
27 Ogunkolade Amos PA
28 Adebisi Olusegun SA
29 Ishola Tajudeen SA
30 Mufutau Lawal SA
31 Saliu Mumuni Olanrewaju SA
32 Lawal Tajudeen SA
33 Mustapha Salisu SA
34 Sule Emmanuel SA
35 Hon. Adeniyi John SA
36 Adegboyega Olanrewaju Rasak SA
37 Olaniyan Tope Stephen SA
38 Victoria Balogun SA
39 Fajorin Ebenezer SA
40 Olu Alademomi SA
41 Ajetomobi Tunji SA
42 Umeru Teslim SA
43 Omotola Bamidele SA
44 Ologundudu Rotimi SA
45 Taiwo Dele SA
46 Adewale Adekunle SA
47 Alhaja Olorunntoba Ramota SA
48 Lawal Tosin SA
49 Rabiu Sulieman Olayemi SA
50 Osakiya John Taiwo SA
51 Iwalefun Sunday Oluwole SA
52 Ojo Babatunde Aderogba SA
53 Oladokun Felix SA
54 Omobuwa Olusola Johnbosco SA
55 Olabode Juwon — Personal Assistant (PA)
56 Mohammed Olanrewaju PA
57 Kolawole Sunday PA
58 Adebayo Olatubosun PA
59 Samuel Omowaye PA
60 Babalola Temidayo PA
61 Mayegun Iyabo PA
62 Abimbola Yemisi PA
63 Ademati Yetunde PA
64 Yusuf Yakubu PA
65 Mrs Lutifat Raman PA
66 Amodu Ibrahim Babatunde PA
67 Chief Owaseke PA
68 Famuyiwa Lateef PA
69 Dauda Folorunsho PA
70 Sola Ogundare PA
71 Johnson Iyabo PA
72 Ademoyegun Taiwo PA
73 Thomas Idowu PA
74 Alhaji Sakariyu PA
75 Adewale Febisola PA
76 Akerele Emmanuel PA
77 Abass Sunmonu PA
78 Taye Arounmolase PA
79 Ajulo Joshua PA
80 Adebayo Olusola Johnson PA
81 Balogun Mufutau Ayodeji PA
82 Kabiru Saleh PA
83 Akande Gbenga PA
84 Isa Ganiyu PA
85 Adebisi Kudirat PA
86 Abe Sunday Oluwasegun PA
87 Rabihu Taofeeq PA
88 Saka Sola PA
89 Olowojolu Talfeek PA
90 Omojola Saleem PA
91 Adenola Tajudeen PA
92 Ogundayi Ayodeji PA
93 Aletile Wosilat PA
94 Ibrahim Abdulkareem PA
95 Umoru Tijani PA
96 Christianah Balogun PA
97 Adeniyi Olayinka PA
98 Omoniyi Kayode PA
99 Isimijola Christianah PA
100 Jamiyu Alako PA
101 Ademati Yetunde PA
102 Arodudu Oyewole PA
103 Mr Babatunde Ayodeji PA
104 Ogundayi Ayodeji PA
105 Oyemitan Abubakar PA
106 Alao Taye PA
107 Giwa Fatai PA
108 Yisa Idowu PA
109 Adamu Saidi Boyede PA
110 Akadri Fatai PA
111 Olorigbo Omotayo PA
112 Kutelu Damilola PA
113 Yemi Oloruntuyi PA
114 Salahudeen Lukman PA
115 Oloyede Liadi PA
116 Teslim Bakare PA
117 Ojo Tolorunju PA
118 Asagunla Toyin PA
119 Olana Ganiyu PA
120 Aliu Tajudeen PA
121 Omotola Olaniran PA
122 Bobola Peter PA
123 Mr Sulaiman Alabi PA
124 Yusuf Olayemi PA
125 Adeniyi David PA
126 Johnson Oluwole PA
127 Tanimola Samuel PA
128 Giwa Kayode PA
129 Balogun Bodunde PA
130 Ajele Friday PA
131 Arishekola Kayode PA
132 Dada Clement PA
133 Hassan Kabiru PA
134 Adeyanju Roland PA
135 Adamson PA
136 Momoh Mudashir PA
137 Isiaka Salisu PA
138 Momodu Muriyu PA
139 Orugbemi Olubunmi PA
140 Egbeola Oni PA
141 Adejoro Jelili PA
142 Alabi Kemi PA
143 Ipinloju Tajudeen PA
144 Adesina Raman PA
145 Kalesanmi Israel PA
146 Osho Ezekiel PA
147 Tunde Oladoyinbo PA
148 Oladapo Oluwadare PA
149 Dauda Lateef PA
150 Lateef Jimoh PA
151 Alhaji Joki Lasisi PA
152 Wale Ogunlade PA
153 Kehinde Ibitoye SA
154 Yusuf Tairu PA
155 Fatomoye Kehinde PA
156 Semiu Oluwarotimi PA
157 Ipinmoroti Sunday PA
158 Adebayo Emmanuel PA
159 Olatunde Olukemi PA
160 Adenola Adeniyi PA
161 Egbeyemi Femi PA
162 Ogundana Felix Olorundare PA
163 Olotu Oluwole PA
164 Ogunjobi Alabi PA
165 Seidu Fatai PA
166 S.S Oladele PA
167 Omojola Babatunde PA
168 Olotu Durojaiye PA
169 Mrs E. B Bello PA
170 Arogundade Femi PA
171 Adojutelegan Suyi PA
172 Akande Isaiah Monday PA
173 Adewumi Ademola PA
174 Yakubu Surajudeen PA
175 Aguda Abayomi PA
176 Ayeni Remilekun PA
177 Basiru Adekile PA
178 Wasiu Ogunmodede PA
179 Babalola Temidayo Christopher PA
PERSONAL ASSISTANTS ON MOBILISATION
180 Ezekiel Ajiboye
181 Ajiboye Muyideen
182 Ogunbodede Olawale
183 Ezekiel Gboyega
184 Salami Tairu
185 Makusota Muritala
186 Ode Olatunde
187 Abu Momoh
188 Azees Mayowa
189 Alo Sunkanmi
190 Adewale Abiola
191 Jide Aduloju
192 Musa Jamiyu
193 Abimbola Biola
194 Sikiru Wahidi
195 Sanusi Sarafa
196 Suliaman Lateef
197 Eruobodo Dada
198 Atiku Banji
199 Momoh Taye
200 Oladapo Oluwadare Idowu
201 Odunayo Adeyeba
202 Lateef Jimoh
203 Olajide Olusegun
204 Bobade Gboyega
206 Owolabi Isiek
207 Asaolu Sunday
208 Muhammed Lateef
209 Koyenikan Gbenga
210 Akinyemi Adeleye
211 Kayode Ajayi
212 Taiwo Ojo
213 Emmanuel Moses
214 Owoseni Busayo
215 Arogunyo Idowu John
216 Balogun Dele
217 Sunday Alabi
218 Abegunde Olarinde
219 Ojo Olasehinde
220 Ayeta Sunday