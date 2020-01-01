Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Appoints 220 More Aides

The Member of the House of Representatives representing Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency, Rep. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, popularlry called BTO has announced the appointment of 220 persons as Special Advisers, Special Assistants and Personal Assistants.

This was contained in a release made available by his Special Adviser on New Media, Alao Babatunde.

The appointment cuts across all the 300 units and 23 wards of the Constituency.

Tunji-Ojo who is the Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) also appointed persons from the mandate area.

While congratulating the appointees, he urged them to continue to commit themselves to delivering exemplary governance to the people.

He added that the appointments were in addition to the appointments earlier announced.

The lawmaker stated, “In my avowed commitment to better serve the good people of Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency as well as the mandate area, I am pleased to announce the appointment of the under listed.

“The appointments which is an addition to the appointments earlier announced is in consideration of their commitment and dedication to adding value to the Constituency and the mandate area.

“These appointments take immediate effect.

“I congratulate and urge them to continue to commit themselves to delivering exemplary governance to our dear people.

“Once again, congratulations!”

Meanwhile, the full list of the appointees is available on his official Social Media pages — Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo on Facebook and @BTOofficial on Twitter.

SEE FULL LIST:

Hon. Saliu Adeyemi – Chief of Staff Hon. Kehinde Obanla — Special Adviser on Youth (Akoko North West) Chief (Mrs) Atinuke Akadri — Special Adviser, Women Affairs Hon. Mutiu Olawale — Special Adviser on empowerment and Capacity Building Mr Musibau Ekunusi — Special Adviser on Youth (Akoko North East) Hon. Tiamiyu Fatai A. Atere — Special Adviser on Political Affairs Mr. Amubieya Adeniyi — Special Adviser on Stakeholders Management Hon. Akinwumi Sowore — Special Adviser on Niger Delta Affairs Fasesin Adewole — Special Assistant on Mobilisation Hon. Iwajomo Desmond — Special Assistant on Niger Delta Affairs Miracle Adejoro — Special Assistant on Public Private Partnership

[List continues with 209 additional appointees]

