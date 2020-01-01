Community News

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Appoints 220 More Aides

The Member of the House of Representatives representing Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency, Rep. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, popularlry called BTO has announced the appointment of 220 persons as Special Advisers, Special Assistants and Personal Assistants.

This was contained in a release made available by his Special Adviser on New Media, Alao Babatunde.

The appointment cuts across all the 300 units and 23 wards of the Constituency.

Tunji-Ojo who is the Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) also appointed persons from the mandate area.

While congratulating the appointees, he urged them to continue to commit themselves to delivering exemplary governance to the people.

He added that the appointments were in addition to the appointments earlier announced.

The lawmaker stated, “In my avowed commitment to better serve the good people of Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency as well as the mandate area, I am pleased to announce the appointment of the under listed.

“The appointments which is an addition to the appointments earlier announced is in consideration of their commitment and dedication to adding value to the Constituency and the mandate area.

“These appointments take immediate effect.

“I congratulate and urge them to continue to commit themselves to delivering exemplary governance to our dear people.

“Once again, congratulations!”

Meanwhile, the full list of the appointees is available on his official Social Media pages — Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo on Facebook and @BTOofficial on Twitter.

SEE FULL LIST:

  1. Hon. Saliu Adeyemi – Chief of Staff
  2. Hon. Kehinde Obanla — Special Adviser on Youth (Akoko North West)
  3. Chief (Mrs) Atinuke Akadri — Special Adviser, Women Affairs
  4. Hon. Mutiu Olawale — Special Adviser on empowerment and Capacity Building
  5. Mr Musibau Ekunusi — Special Adviser on Youth (Akoko North East)
  6. Hon. Tiamiyu Fatai A. Atere — Special Adviser on Political Affairs
  7. Mr. Amubieya Adeniyi — Special Adviser on Stakeholders Management
  8. Hon. Akinwumi Sowore — Special Adviser on Niger Delta Affairs
  9. Fasesin Adewole — Special Assistant on Mobilisation
  10. Hon. Iwajomo Desmond — Special Assistant on Niger Delta Affairs
  11. Miracle Adejoro — Special Assistant on Public Private Partnership
    11 Adamu Rafiu — Special Assistant (SA)
    12 Hon. Kolade Jamiu SA
    13 Alhaji Aminu Tairu SA
    14 Gbenga Adams SA
    15 Ogidan Aderemi SA
    16 Adeleye Idowu SA
    17 Hon. (Chief) Ojo Malomo SA
    18 Hon. Raphael Omishola SA
    19 Alhaji Jimoh Jamiu SA
    20 Ipinsagba Adedayo SA
    21 Ipinloju Bisiyi SA
    22 Hon. Lati Balogun SA
    23 Adeyemo Surajudeen SA
    24 Mr. Ilesanmi SA
    25 Omotunwase Rasaq SA
    26 Olukoju Sina PA
    27 Ogunkolade Amos PA
    28 Adebisi Olusegun SA
    29 Ishola Tajudeen SA
    30 Mufutau Lawal SA
    31 Saliu Mumuni Olanrewaju SA
    32 Lawal Tajudeen SA
    33 Mustapha Salisu SA
    34 Sule Emmanuel SA
    35 Hon. Adeniyi John SA
    36 Adegboyega Olanrewaju Rasak SA
    37 Olaniyan Tope Stephen SA
    38 Victoria Balogun SA
    39 Fajorin Ebenezer SA
    40 Olu Alademomi SA
    41 Ajetomobi Tunji SA
    42 Umeru Teslim SA
    43 Omotola Bamidele SA
    44 Ologundudu Rotimi SA
    45 Taiwo Dele SA
    46 Adewale Adekunle SA
    47 Alhaja Olorunntoba Ramota SA
    48 Lawal Tosin SA
    49 Rabiu Sulieman Olayemi SA
    50 Osakiya John Taiwo SA
    51 Iwalefun Sunday Oluwole SA
    52 Ojo Babatunde Aderogba SA
    53 Oladokun Felix SA
    54 Omobuwa Olusola Johnbosco SA
    55 Olabode Juwon — Personal Assistant (PA)
    56 Mohammed Olanrewaju PA
    57 Kolawole Sunday PA
    58 Adebayo Olatubosun PA
    59 Samuel Omowaye PA
    60 Babalola Temidayo PA
    61 Mayegun Iyabo PA
    62 Abimbola Yemisi PA
    63 Ademati Yetunde PA
    64 Yusuf Yakubu PA
    65 Mrs Lutifat Raman PA
    66 Amodu Ibrahim Babatunde PA
    67 Chief Owaseke PA
    68 Famuyiwa Lateef PA
    69 Dauda Folorunsho PA
    70 Sola Ogundare PA
    71 Johnson Iyabo PA
    72 Ademoyegun Taiwo PA
    73 Thomas Idowu PA
    74 Alhaji Sakariyu PA
    75 Adewale Febisola PA
    76 Akerele Emmanuel PA
    77 Abass Sunmonu PA
    78 Taye Arounmolase PA
    79 Ajulo Joshua PA
    80 Adebayo Olusola Johnson PA
    81 Balogun Mufutau Ayodeji PA
    82 Kabiru Saleh PA
    83 Akande Gbenga PA
    84 Isa Ganiyu PA
    85 Adebisi Kudirat PA
    86 Abe Sunday Oluwasegun PA
    87 Rabihu Taofeeq PA
    88 Saka Sola PA
    89 Olowojolu Talfeek PA
    90 Omojola Saleem PA
    91 Adenola Tajudeen PA
    92 Ogundayi Ayodeji PA
    93 Aletile Wosilat PA
    94 Ibrahim Abdulkareem PA
    95 Umoru Tijani PA
    96 Christianah Balogun PA
    97 Adeniyi Olayinka PA
    98 Omoniyi Kayode PA
    99 Isimijola Christianah PA
    100 Jamiyu Alako PA
    101 Ademati Yetunde PA
    102 Arodudu Oyewole PA
    103 Mr Babatunde Ayodeji PA
    104 Ogundayi Ayodeji PA
    105 Oyemitan Abubakar PA
    106 Alao Taye PA
    107 Giwa Fatai PA
    108 Yisa Idowu PA
    109 Adamu Saidi Boyede PA
    110 Akadri Fatai PA
    111 Olorigbo Omotayo PA
    112 Kutelu Damilola PA
    113 Yemi Oloruntuyi PA
    114 Salahudeen Lukman PA
    115 Oloyede Liadi PA
    116 Teslim Bakare PA
    117 Ojo Tolorunju PA
    118 Asagunla Toyin PA
    119 Olana Ganiyu PA
    120 Aliu Tajudeen PA
    121 Omotola Olaniran PA
    122 Bobola Peter PA
    123 Mr Sulaiman Alabi PA
    124 Yusuf Olayemi PA
    125 Adeniyi David PA
    126 Johnson Oluwole PA
    127 Tanimola Samuel PA
    128 Giwa Kayode PA
    129 Balogun Bodunde PA
    130 Ajele Friday PA
    131 Arishekola Kayode PA
    132 Dada Clement PA
    133 Hassan Kabiru PA
    134 Adeyanju Roland PA
    135 Adamson PA
    136 Momoh Mudashir PA
    137 Isiaka Salisu PA
    138 Momodu Muriyu PA
    139 Orugbemi Olubunmi PA
    140 Egbeola Oni PA
    141 Adejoro Jelili PA
    142 Alabi Kemi PA
    143 Ipinloju Tajudeen PA
    144 Adesina Raman PA
    145 Kalesanmi Israel PA
    146 Osho Ezekiel PA
    147 Tunde Oladoyinbo PA
    148 Oladapo Oluwadare PA
    149 Dauda Lateef PA
    150 Lateef Jimoh PA
    151 Alhaji Joki Lasisi PA
    152 Wale Ogunlade PA
    153 Kehinde Ibitoye SA
    154 Yusuf Tairu PA
    155 Fatomoye Kehinde PA
    156 Semiu Oluwarotimi PA
    157 Ipinmoroti Sunday PA
    158 Adebayo Emmanuel PA
    159 Olatunde Olukemi PA
    160 Adenola Adeniyi PA
    161 Egbeyemi Femi PA
    162 Ogundana Felix Olorundare PA
    163 Olotu Oluwole PA
    164 Ogunjobi Alabi PA
    165 Seidu Fatai PA
    166 S.S Oladele PA
    167 Omojola Babatunde PA
    168 Olotu Durojaiye PA
    169 Mrs E. B Bello PA
    170 Arogundade Femi PA
    171 Adojutelegan Suyi PA
    172 Akande Isaiah Monday PA
    173 Adewumi Ademola PA
    174 Yakubu Surajudeen PA
    175 Aguda Abayomi PA
    176 Ayeni Remilekun PA
    177 Basiru Adekile PA
    178 Wasiu Ogunmodede PA
    179 Babalola Temidayo Christopher PA

PERSONAL ASSISTANTS ON MOBILISATION

180 Ezekiel Ajiboye
181 Ajiboye Muyideen
182 Ogunbodede Olawale
183 Ezekiel Gboyega
184 Salami Tairu
185 Makusota Muritala
186 Ode Olatunde
187 Abu Momoh
188 Azees Mayowa
189 Alo Sunkanmi
190 Adewale Abiola
191 Jide Aduloju
192 Musa Jamiyu
193 Abimbola Biola
194 Sikiru Wahidi
195 Sanusi Sarafa
196 Suliaman Lateef
197 Eruobodo Dada
198 Atiku Banji
199 Momoh Taye
200 Oladapo Oluwadare Idowu
201 Odunayo Adeyeba
202 Lateef Jimoh
203 Olajide Olusegun
204 Bobade Gboyega
206 Owolabi Isiek
207 Asaolu Sunday
208 Muhammed Lateef
209 Koyenikan Gbenga
210 Akinyemi Adeleye
211 Kayode Ajayi
212 Taiwo Ojo
213 Emmanuel Moses
214 Owoseni Busayo
215 Arogunyo Idowu John
216 Balogun Dele
217 Sunday Alabi
218 Abegunde Olarinde
219 Ojo Olasehinde
220 Ayeta Sunday

