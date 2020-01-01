New Year 2020: Akogun Omole greets constituents

The Lawmaker Representing Akoko South West Constituency 1 at the Ondo State House of Assembly, Honourable Olugbenga Akinola Omole,has congratulated the entire constituents on the New Year 2020.

In a goodwill message personally signed by the Lawmaker,Honourable Akogun said year 2020 is a very significant year as it is the beginning of the Third Decade in the Millennium. He appreciated the support of his people in the outgone year which has enabled him to represent them appropriately at the House of Assembly.

‘ Your kind words, constructive advice and encouragement in the outgone year really propelled me to give you quality representation’.

While pledging to continually and diligently serve his people,Omole prayed that the new year 2020 will usher in a new lease of life in the delivery of democracy dividends.

‘It is my unwavering hope that the new year will bring forth joy and rewarding experience in our collective aspiration as a people’

I want our people to be patient and hold on to the confidence they reposed in us by casting their votes for me and my Party in the last Election.On the incessant carnage at the Iwaro/Oke Maria portion of the roads that leads to Oke Oka Omole stated that a lot is being done to find a permanent solution to this problem.It is going to be treated as “A matter of Urgent Public Importance”on the First Day at Plenary in the Ondo State House of Assembly.We are using this opportunity to reassure our People that our Constituency will get her fair share of Developmental Projects in 2020 under the Leadership of the hardworking Governor of Ondo State,Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN.

May it please God to grant us the wherewithal to serve you better in the new year’ Honourable Omole said.

Signed: Hon.Akogun Olugbenga Omole (Akoko South West Constituency 1).