Mrs Akeredolu presents gifts to 2020 first babies

Wife of Ondo State Governor, Chief, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu at Mother and Child Hospital, Akure, where she received the first three babies of the year 2020, namely, baby Adedeko (male), twin babies Ayodele, male and female and baby Francis, (male) and presented cash and material gifts to them.

She also visited Comprehensive Health Centre, Arakale, Akure where she welcomed and presented gifts to the first three babies born in the year 2020, baby Azeez, (male) baby Oriloye (female) and baby Isaac.

She was accompanied by the honorable Commissioners for Women Affairs and Social Development, and Health, Mrs Titi Adeyemi, and Dr Wahab Adegbenro respectively and other top government functionaries.

