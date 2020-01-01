ONDO APC Commends Members, Electorate, Preaches Unity, Discipline In New Year (2020)

As we celebrate the end of one year and the beginning of another, the All Progressives Congress(APC) wishes you well, particularly in this year 2020.

2019 might be a difficult year for many of us, but we must also look back to acknowledge the good things therein.

However, concerning the future, the likely challenges, each of us must germinate the courage and determination to rise up and conquer those challenges.

Being a member of a beautiful family like the APC in Ondo State is a real blessing worthy of thanking God for. God has been good to us, everyone around can attest to this.

In this New Year, we enjoin you to be committed to those good things like party discipline that distinguished us from other parties around.

We are greatly blessed with our Party Exco, the Elders forum and our party leader in the state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu that have always steered us aright. We believe in them to do more exploit for us in the New Year 2020.

It is a fact that the present State Exco, under the leadership of Engr. Ade Adetimehin, a consistent and steadfast democrat who has remained firm and committed to progressive party ideology since this democratic dispensation, will astutely preserve the right of every party member possessing the intent to aspire for any elective position in the party.

As the New Year rolls in, we should rise above fractionalization. The party must not be broken into groups, particularly, with the sole aim of attacking the party leadership. Such act constitutes impediment to the adjudication of the ordinance guiding our party.

One of our resolutions in the New Year is to build a strong and formidable party without factional groups. As house divided within itself cannot stand.

We must not allow our personal idiosyncrasy to overwhelm party interest. This would expose our underbelly to the opposition and pull our crocodile out of the water to confront mere hogs.

As we move into the New Year, we wish to remind you that we have a very crucial election ahead. The torch of peace that we have lit within our walls will surely glow us to victory, if we allow it to burn continually.

Love is wise; hatred is foolish. In our party, we have to learn to tolerate the party leadership and followership. We have to learn to put up with the fact that, at times, our leaders may say or do things that we don’t like; so are the followers. We can only live together in peace when we have employed the spirit of oneness and tolerance.

Another resolution for the New Year is to, by everyone, hold the constitution of our party in one hand and hold in the other hand our demonstration of love and forbearance. That is the only way we can make a headway in this concrete jungle of political warfare.

Finally, we thank the good people of Ondo State for their support throughout last year. We equally solicit for their continued support in 2020. As you know, this year is election year. We expect you to go out and perform your civic responsibilities of voting APC in the coming governorship election. If you do not vote, you stand the risk to bring a bad government to power. However, if you vote, and wisely, too, you stand the surety of continuity in power of a good party led-government that will continue to benefit you and your children.

May the New Year bring you happiness, peace and prosperity. Wishing you a joyous 2020!

Steve Otaloro

Director, Media & Publicity

APC, Ondo State

1-1-2020

Alex Kalejaye

State Publicity Secretary.

1st January, 2020