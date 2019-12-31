Members welfare is our concern – Bode Ikulala

The Chairman of APC Okitipupa LG chapter, Hon Bode Ikulala has declared that the welfare of party members is his major concern as he would always see to their betterment.

Ikulala stated this yesterday during a meeting with party leaders drawn across the 13 wards of the local government where goodies from the party and the Government of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was discussed.

He declared Year 2019 as a year of multiple blessings for the party as he wished party members ” love, joy and happiness” .

Saying, “in this festive season, may you find many reasons for happiness and may Year 2020 be the beginning of an even more glorious chapter of our lives” .

It would be recalled that leaders in the LG led by Pastor Femi Agagu and Princess Oladunni Odu supported heavily the season’s goodies brought by the party.