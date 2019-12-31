HERO MAGAZINE’S PUBLISHER GIVES BACK TO HIS PEOPLE …Honours deserving Ikale Indigens

Again as is been done yearly by the Publisher of the Hero Magazine International, Dr Akinbiola Sunday, he has giving over 300 bags of rice this Year to indigens of Irele LG and Okitipupa LG.

The occasion also witnessed the honoring of some deserving Ikales who have been in the front page of doing good.

The Oluomo of the Year is being giving to deserving Irele and Okitipupa Indigens who have distinguished themselves in their chosen fields .

The Chairman ,Hon Sheba Abayomi as represented by Hon Stephen Akinmuda

revealed that he believes all the chosen ones for this Year edition are truly deserving and so they are worthy for such great honour.

He further appreciated the Organizer of the award who is the Publisher of Hero Magazine Intl. ,Dr Akinbiola Sunday for honouring these personalities ranging from a Captain in the Nigerian Navy to an outstanding Business merchant that has distinguished himself in his chosen field.

Hon Abayomi Sheba who is the Chairman of the day also commended the Publisher on the Hero Foundation for Widows initiative in giving back to his people yearly.



Also ,at the occasion is the Imperial Majesty Oba Gbadebo Bajowa, the Rebuja of Osooro Land who came as the Royal Father of the day. This is because the foundation has extends her givings to Okitipupa LG.

This year edition witnessed the giving of over 300 bags of Rice to the widows , clothe them, feed them and appreciated them with some gifts items.

Also, the Chief host at the event who is the Chairman of Irele LG, Hon. Akinbiola Oluwatobi Nicholas was elated to witness this special edition during his term as 2nd term Irele LG Chairman and praised the platform for such a laudable program which is also coming up via his own blood brother. He promised to continue to support the program on a Yearly basis.

Earlier in September this year, the Platform announced The names of the Year 2019 award winners ,they include:

Deacon Martins Okunfolami, Comrade Lekan Ayebameru, Captain Mike ,Mr Olubunmi obasemo, Princess Ogunboye Abiola, Mr Olusegun Ogunyomi, Adebanwo Sunday Idowu Aka Danku, Chief Olatunji John, Yeye Adebambo Adetu Chiref Ade Ogunje,, ,Mr Olusegun Keneth and others.

Speaking with the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Hero Publishing Limited, Dr Akinbiola Sunday , he said the nominations were confirmed in a news report online. The event also witnessed the cutting of the cake of the birthday of the Chief Operating officer of Hero Magazine International, HON.. Segun Odidi ask Performed by the Chairman of Irele LG, Hon Akinbiola Oluwatobi Nicholas.

Speaking on behalf of the Awardees, Chief Olatunji John thanked The Organizer’s for recognising them especially in their home .

Some of the awardees commented : that : “This award nomination came to them as a shock. It is surprising and inspiring,,. Meaning that someone ,somewhere is watching whatever we do.

This is the type of recognition we need to spur us to do more for the community ,the state and Nigeria in general.

The Women in their hundreds all sang and danced to the music supplied by one of the Awardees ,Popularly known as Casca and all prayed for the Founder of the Widows Foundation and Hon. Sheba Abayomi for putting smiles on the faces of their people.

Speaking earlier, The Hero MD said those personalities were picked for the award in recognition of the remarkable achievements in their different areas of calling and for addiding values to the people through their philanthropic dispositions.

The award platform seeks to celebrate excellence and reward posive accomplishments which inturn will challenge them to do more and also serve as inspiration to Younger generations .

Akinbiola said Some of the Awardees had “shown vision, courage, leadership and selfless service,” especially in their chosen field .

The occasion witnessed important dignitaries in their numbers, including Fans of Casca Music and Entertainment from Okitipupa, Lagos and Abuja. Traditional Rulers Royal Fathers, Captain of Industries were sighted at the event. The hall was filled up inside out with Guests as captured by the Hero Lens.