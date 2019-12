Wife of Ondo State Governor, Her Excellency, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu and others at the Emeabiam Town Hall meeting, held on December 30, 2019, themed: Building a new Emeabiam: A task for all.

See Photos:

Registration

👆🏿 More Registration

👆🏿 Her Excellency, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, First Lady of Ondo State & Ada Emeabiam II exchanging pleasantries with HRH Eze Eunan Eke, Okpo 1 of Umuokpo, Emeabiam

Kola presentation and blessing

Ada Emeabiam II and Convener of Emeabiam TownHall speaks

HRH Okpo 1 speaks

Ada Emeabiam II appreciates Oha n’Ikoro Nde Emeabiam (left) the custodians of the land

The audience (Nde Emeabiam) young and old

The new Executives of Emeabiam TownHall for 2020 led by Engr. Rowland Onyeukwu

Ada Emeabiam II congratulates the new executives.

The new executives with Ada Emeabiam II and HRH Okpo I

The Chairman of Emeabiam Townhall 2020, Engr. Rowland Onyeukwu speaks.

Cross section of capacity filled hall

Raffle draw time!

Ada Emeabiam II picks the raffle for the star prize- Generator

Consolation prize winner

Consolation prize winner

Consolation prize winner

Barr. Arthur Nkwocha wins 2nd prize- Sewing machine

Mrs Umunnakwe wins the 1st prize – Generator