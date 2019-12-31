Alade mobilises for Akeredolu’s Second Term

The Balogun of Akure Kingdom and one of the most committed All Progressives Congress,APC in Akokoland,Rear Admiral Samuel Ilesanmi Alabi has activated mobilisation towards the actualisation of Aketi 2020 by inaugurating the Coordinators across the 10 Wards in Akoko North West Local Government, ANWLG at the weekend.

The Sunday,29th,2019 was another demonstrable effort by Alade as a fulfilment of his vow to make the continuity ambition of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu a reality.

Through Alades effort the AKETI 2020 second Term Bid has continue to received heavy boost at ANWLG.

During the inauguration there was a large turnout of heavy weights patriotic political leaders of APC extraction that includes Party Executives at both LG and Ward Levels, Political Appointees,Youth and Women Leaders that witnessed the event is an acknowledgement that APC ANWLG is one.

Alade in his address called on all APC Leaders,Political Appointees and members to rally support for the Democratic Network for Aketi (DNA) platform so that Aketi 2020 will be an achievable goal.

He explained the mandate of DNA as the winning Team that will mobilize faithful politicians to APC for Ondo 2020 political goal.

Alade said he established the DNA as an umbrella politival platform for all matured minded politicians in ANWLG to mobilise for Aketi Second Term.

Notable political Appointees in attendance includes Hon.Ayo Akande,FCA ANWLG Caretaker Chairman, Hon.Kareem Tajudeen,the APC LG Party Chairman,Hon.Sule Maito, ODHA Majority Leader, Hon.Rasheed Badmus, Commissioner for Physical Planning,Hon. Felix Ogunmilade-Aboy,Chief Mrs.Ajibulu, APC Ondo North Women Senatorial Leader, Hon. Azeez Awe,Special Assistant to Gov. Akeredolu on Political Mobilization, Prince Dayo Bello,a Board Member,Dr.Mrs Osadahun,among others.

And they all accept to work,support and cooperate with Alade’ s DNA towards Aketi 2020 goal.

The political appointees eulogised Alade for his visionary leadership and commitment towards Aketi 2020.

They used the great opportunity the platform avails them to interface with the people by presenting brief report of their stewardships.

Akande, Maito, Awe, Ajibulu and Badmus in their addresses reassured the party faithfuls reassured the people that Aketi’s and his government are genuine commitment rural development.

They promised that all project in ANWLG will not be abandon but will be completed before the 2020 election.