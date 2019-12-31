48 Hours With Ondo State First Lady Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu

By Chukwudi Iwuchuwu

When I was invited to spend the Christmas at Emeabiam, the home town of the wife of the governor of Ondo state who is also the First Lady of Ondo state, I was not sure what to expect.

I was curious how Emeabiam looks like and all so I went to Google to search more about this golden community.

The little information I could pierce together showed that Emeabiam is a town located in Owerri west in Imo state, a town that was forgotten for so long by the past governments of Imo state but one woman called Ada Emeabiam( who is her excellency) is working tirelessly day and night to put the town in the global map.

I also found out that Emeabiam has a river called Otamiri river which flows to the Atlantic Ocean from the community to Ozuzu in Eteche present day Rivers state.

So on 24th of December, myself, Arinze, Nnenna, Arinze and Gabriel left Lagos around 4:00 a:m and our mission was to drive down to Emeabiam,the community that produced an amazon and the lady to watch in 2020, Lady Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu.

We arrived Wetheral road Owerri around 3:30 p:m and was told to wait at her excellency’s Owerri office located at the same Weathral road.

We were received at Madam’s Owerri office by a team of policemen and protocol officers including one of the support staff attached to Madam and who is also a dear friend Ngozi Igbo who was coming from Akure the same day that we arrived and once they were sure we were the guests Madam was expecting from Lagos, we set out to Emeabiam.

Before our arrival that particular day, Madam has once mentioned to me that the road that leads to her community is in a bad shape because the community was forgotten by previous state Imo state governments, it took her intervention and influence for former governor of the state Rochas to award the contract only for Rochas to abandon the project because she did not support the gubernatorial aspirations of his son in law Uche Nwosu.

So with this at the back of my mind, I was eager to see the road for my self and truly the road was in a bad shape.

I was also told that the road was worse than this till Madam used her personal resources to grade it before the last rain washed the whole thing away.

We arrived her personal residence after the bumpy ride and was received by the chief escort officer of Madam.

He took us to her sitting room where he handed us over to her Excellency’s personal assistant, Mummy Akpan.

Before we were ushered in to her sitting room, I took mental note of what was going on in the compound, the compound was beehive of activities because the big masquerade was around.

Mummy Akpan welcomed us on behalf of her boss and then informed us that her excellency will soon join us as she was upstairs.

Less than 3 minutes after we arrived, the ageless and ever smiling First Lady of Ondo state came down to join us, she asked how our trip went and then welcomed us to Emeabiam, The community of her ancestors and the place that molded and influenced her to the woman that she is today.

She told us she she is going for a meeting but before she left, she directed one of her support staff who is in charge of refreshment to attend to us and to make sure we are ok.

Food was served with the drinks that followed it, my team that I travelled with then asked me what next.

I called the PA who said we should hold on because her excellency is organizing a Christmas carol for her security details and her protocol officers that night.

We joined the Christmas carol which started around 7:30 p:m and it was one of the best Christmas carol I have attended in my life.

The protocol staff and the security details took turns to sing a special Christmas song and Mr Roland was the star boy of the night as he rendered a special Christmas song with a deep baritone voice that sends the building shaking and the audience clapping for him

Emeabiam village kids who were not left out as they were part of the occasion, they took the shine off the occasion as they sang, danced and showed why kids are special people.

The kids later engaged in dancing competition with the winners going home with monetary gifts courtesy of the First Lady.

We later retired to our hotel rooms tired and exhausted but before we left we noticed that the First Lady is not done for the day as she was about to enter into another meeting scheduled for her that night.

We were also informed by the chief protocol officer before we left that the First Lady is scheduled to attend 8:00 a:m Christmas church service and so we are expected to join the convoy by 7:00 a:m.

So we left her residence to our hotel room, exhausted but thankful for journey mercies from Lagos.￼

I also remembered the kids who had an unfettered access to the First Lady that night and how their lives would never be the same again going forward.

Day 2.

I woke up by 5:00 a:m on Christmas Day to rally my team to get ready before her excellency’s convoy arrives the place we were told to wait by the protocol people.

We were out by 6:55 a:m and at exactly 7:00, the long convoy of cars arrived and we were told by protocol people to join the black bus before the ambulance.

We arrived St. Peters Anglican Church Parish Ikenegbu Owerri and the First Lady of Ondo state was received by Rev. Canon Dr. Festus Chukwunyere Opara, Vicar/Administrator of St. Peters Anglican Church Parish Ikenegbu Owerri and his Curate, Rev. Aaron Orji.

The entourage that includes yours sincerely settled down to our various seats waiting for the Christmas church service to kick start.

The Christmas church service was an Interesting one but the highpoint of the service were the choristers who unarguably are one of the best I have seen in recent times.

At the end of the service, the presence of the First Lady was recognized and she was also given an opportunity to address the full church.

She reminded the audience who were proud that their daughter from Owerri is the first lady of Ondo state that educating the girl child is a sacred duty which they owe their daughters while also reeling out what she has been doing in that axis using the instrument of her BREECAN initiative.

The church came to an end and we made a stop over at her excellency’s Owerri office before we continued the trip back to Emeabiam.

Lunch was immediately served to my team when we arrived her excellency’s residence and we decided to retire back to our hotel room since we are yet to recover from the long journey we did the previous day, I wanted to inform her excellency that we are leaving only to be told by her protocol people that she is another long meeting.

I went back and slept off immediately my head touched the bed only to wake up around 6:00 a:m tne next morning, I must have been very tired.

Day 2.

I woke up to messages from one of Madam’s support staff and my friend Ngozi who gave me her itenary for that day.

I passed the message to my team and we got ready for the day before driving to her house to join her convoy.

Our first stop was Emeabiam market

We arrived Emeabiam market at 11.20 a:m to a tumultuous welcome. At first I thought we were in a market. I must confess I didn’t really know what we were coming here to do.

The First Lady moved into the arena, acknowledging cheers and shaking hands. She moved from stall to stall, stand to stand, taking a scoop of ‘gaari’ here and a ‘puff puff’ there.

She later settled down to a town hall meeting inside the market that had the likes of the traditional ruler of the community present and my good man Amadi Kelechi who is a son of the soil and who I was meeting for the first time, he picked my face from the crowd.

The meeting was convened to discuss about Emeabiam, the welfare of the community and how to remedy the infrastructural deficit which is affecting the patronage of the traders at the local market but one interesting thing happened:

One of the big men from the community arrived the town hall meeting late, Madam First Lady did not spare him as she openly scolded a big man of her community for not keeping to the time they agreed to meet at the market.

In another instance, the person that typed the list of the special guests expected for Emeabiam day omitted her name from the list, she did not hide her feelings and displeasure as she openly said her mind asking why should her name be omitted from the list of special guests, “ Ada Emeabiam” of all people she queried.

“Was it a sabotage or a honest mistake”? She wanted to know.

The person that is in charge of the event apologized to her while assuring her that it was a honest mistake by the person that typed the list.

In all these, I saw a woman who is assured of the woman that she is and she has no apology for being a woman.

I saw first hand her love and passion for Emeabiam, it was too touching and infectious to watch.

We left the town hall meeting for another occasion which is the coronation and installation of the Publisher of The Moment Newspaper, Chief George Nkworji (Eturugo) as “OKENZE” Traditional Prime Minister of Egbelu Obube autonomous community in Owerri North LGA of Imo State where her First Lady was a special guest.

We were received by the celebrant and there after , the First Lady shared her story with the audience present and then offered her congratulations to the new Traditional Prime minister of the community.

The time was 7: 00 p:m and I was already exhausted but not the First Lady who was raring to go.

We had another occasion to attend at Concorde hotel so the Convoy made its way to the famous hotel located in Owerri.

As our convoy was making its way to Concorde hotel,I was asking myself so many questions:

“My madam no dey tire”

“How does she do it?

We have been out since morning and she is still raring to go while her guest who is younger is already fagged out, she must have been a former soldier in her former life I told myself as the convoy waltz its way to the hotel.

The event we were going for is a Reception dinner organized by Mezie-Dozie Owerri, for all Owerri indigenes in this present political dispensation.

The event had the likes the secretary to state government Imo state Uche Onyegocha and the current senator representing Owerri zone in attendance.

The event kicked off immediately we arrived but at that point, i was super tired and no longer paying attention what is happening around me.

All I could think of was my hotel room bed and a hot soak in the big bath tub.

Madam was later called to address the audience and I had to pay attention.

She started by reminding the audience that she is a feminist and unapologetic about it.

Before she was called to address the audience, one of the invited guest who broke the kolanut mentioned that Only Igbo men are permitted to break Kola nut, an argument that her excellency vehemently faulted.

She is a chief in her native Emeabiam and she is the second person to hold that title which is Igolo so based on that, she is eminently qualified to break Kola nut.

The senator representing Owerri zone arrived the event late and just like she did in the morning at Emeabiam, she took the man to cleaners for coming late. She reminded him that as a senator, he is supposed to live by example and not the other way around.

What a fearless woman!

She later delivered her speech and it seemed she heard my prayers. she signaled to her protocol people that she wants to leave.

As the convoy was going back to Emeabiam, I was replaying the events of the last 48 hours in my head and how that has significantly influenced myself and my team in a most profound way.

It reminded us that our dreams In life we valid and that we matter.

My phone rang and it was the protocol officer; he said we don’t need to follow Madam home as she has other meetings this night so we can make a detour to our hotel since the convoy will pass the road that leads to the hotel where we were staying.

“Another meeting this night for Madam”

Madam is super woman and does not belong here I muttered to myself.

For me, my sleep is sacrosanct. Except Madam wants to see me, any other thing that tries to disturb my sleep after this long day, Holy Ghost…..Fireeee.

It was just a few minutes before 1:00 a:m.