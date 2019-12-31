2020: Ondo first working day prayer meeting to hold on Thursday

PRESS RELEASE

The Ondo State Head of Service, Mr Dare Aragbaiye has enjoined all Public Servants in the State to attend the year 2020 edition of the First-Working-Day Prayer Meeting scheduled to hold on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

The Prayer Meeting which usually take place on the first working day of the year will be hosted by the State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN to kick-start the activities of Public Servants for better service delivery in the new year.

According to the Press Release signed by the Permanent Secretary, Department of Service Matters in the Office of the Head of Service, Mr Bayo Philip, Mr Aragbaiye called on all Public Servants to converge at the open space opposite the Governor’s Car Park, Governor’s Office, Akure by 8:00am prompt.

He directed all Accounting Officers of respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to attend and mobilise their staff to participate in the programme.

Mr Williams Oni

Media Manager

Office of the HoS.