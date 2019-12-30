Visit to my step uncle: A painful reminiscence of civil war By Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu

Visit to my step uncle Ukachukwu Onwuka (left) at Umuoye Etche in Rivers State.

My maternal grandmother, Janet, was remarried to his father. My grandmother was very industrious with a strong personality. I think it runs in the family because my mother is a chip of the old block. Without my grandmother kwasiorkor would have killed me and my siblings during the Nigeria-Biafran war.

We ran to my hometown Emeabiam (now in Owerri West LGA) with nothing. By then the Nigerian soldiers had taken over both Rivers and Owerri. Emeabiam was cut off! No supplies. Hunger was killing people per second with women and children being the most vulnerable. She fed us through out the war and i will never forget all the risks she took to bring in food for us across to the “enemy” territory.

As I addressed the people, i remembered her motherly love which made me to tear up but I managed to hold myself after taking a deep breath. Continue to Rest in Peace, Nnenma.

This is my story. I still remember through the eyes of a 13 year old teenager.

HerStory #NigeriaBiafranWar #NeverForget

See photos: