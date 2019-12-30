Gov Akeredolu inaugurates new President customary court of appeal

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has administered the oath of office on Hon. Justice Eunice Aderonke Alade, as the new President of the Customary Court of Appeal in the state.

The Governor described the event as the last in a long process set out by the 1999 Constitution (as Amended) for the appointment of a judicial officer and particularly, a Head of Court.

Governor Akeredolu charged the new President to ensure that only legally-trained persons are put in charge of the customary court so as to ensure effective dispensation of Justice.

He also called on the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) in the state to encourage lawyers to preside over the customary courts.

Arakunrin Akeredolu, who performed the inauguration ceremony at the Executive Coucil Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka , Akure on Monday, noted that the State Customary Court of Appeal was created principally to preserve the cherished culture and traditions of the people by resolving disputes in accordance with their customs.

As an appellate court and supervising authority on the Customary Courts, Akeredolu stressed that an onerous duty is placed on the shoulders of the Judges and indeed the President to ensure that only true and undiluted justice is served to the people who are mostly the ordinary citizens of the society.

The Governor charged the new Customary court President to see her new position as a privilege to serve the people with all diligence, adding that Justice is rooted in confidence and the essence of justice must not be lost in the complicated and legalistic application of practice and procedures that brings technical but unfulfilled justice.

He also called on the new President to always co-operate with the Hon Chief Judge to move the judiciary forward, saying that the justice sector cannot afford distractions that are the fruits of such competition.

Akeredolu said: “It would be recalled that at the outset of our administration, we made a deliberate effort to build and, where already existing, sustain enduring institutions in all facets of government, including the justice sector.

“Let me reiterate the State Government’s desire to continue in the provision of the enabling environment required for justice to thrive in Ondo State.”

The President of the Customary Court appreciate the state Government and assures that she will work with the Chief Judge of the state to move the state forward.