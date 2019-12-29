Akeredolu Will Not Abandon Government Facilities, says Akinbiola

The Chairman of Irele Local Government, Hon. Akinbiola Oluwatobi Nicholas has restated that the present administration led by Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu will not abandon government’s facilities in the state.

Akinbiola made this known during the inspection of the just renovated and upgraded Civic Centre in Irele on Thursday, 26th December.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Akinboye Gbenga Osowe, he affirmed that the centre which suffered neglect for years has now been given a facelift by the government through the provision of equipment’s and facilities.

The statement further reads: “To address gaps in primary health care, we have proposed three additional health centres for Irele local government. Our joy is to ensure that all abandoned government properties receive urgent attention.

Because of the mounting costs and difficulties that vacant and abandoned properties place on communities, our government is taking measures to stem and even reverse the tide of abandonment.”.

Also on the inspection visit were some Irele Local Government Supervisors.