We must expand the opportunity of a future that gives us hope – Femi Agagu

Pastor Femi Agagu has emphasised the need for the people of Ondo south to stay focused on their resolve to ensure the continuity of the Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu’s government.

The Ondo state Commissioner for Education, science and Technology made this clarification at the monthly APC meeting held at Igbotako on Sunday , the 15th of December.

Pastor Femi Agagu noted with delight the steadfastness and high level of dedication of APC members across Ondo south senatorial district, assuring that great things are coming the way of party faithfuls in no distant time.

The Iju Odo born politician while expressing his optimism for the forthcoming election year said party members should confidently look forward to the year 2020 as a year of breaking records for the party in Ondo state, adding that the people should begin to think of expanding our hope and political fortune by sustaining the momentum of the Gov Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s administration. ” There is the need to expand the opportunity for a future that gives us hope. Thus it is very important that the party can continue to count on your unalloyed commitment so that collectively we can all work assiduously to ensure a hitch free re election of Gov Akeredolu whose governance and giant strides confidently expand our hope of a more promising future,” Pastor Femi Agagu said.

Pastor Femi Agagu equally noted that party members have reason to express appreciation to God for his protection over everyone since the beginning of the year up till date.

The APC local government monthly meeting brings together all party faithfuls , loyalists and political office holders from the local government area; it also provides a platform for the cross fertilization of ideas on how to move the party forward as well as an avenue through which issues that are relevant to the development of the party are discussed.

Among the staunch Apc members from Okitipupa Local Government area who were at the meeting were Omo’ba Abayomi Adesanya, caretaker chairman Okitipupa local government council, APC party chairman Okitipupa local government area, Mr. Bode Ikulala, Prince Fioye Bajowa, Dr. Paul Akintelure, Hon. Igbekele Akinrinwa and Chief Olaleye Iwaeni .

Others were Hon Tomide Akinrogunde , Hon. Lolade Gbegudu Hon .Sunday Oyepitan, Mr. Shoga Andrew and Liadi Okuniga