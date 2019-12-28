Restriction of Movement, as Ondo Holds last 2019 Environmental Sanitation Today

As Nigerians celebrate the yuletide season, the people of Ondo State have been advised to come out enmasse to observe the last environmental sanitation of this year slated for today Saturday, between 7 and 10 O’clock in the morning.

During the sanitation, there will be a full restriction of movement across the state.

In a Statement, the Ondo State Director of the National Orientation Agency, NOA, Mr. Bode Famose, draws the attention of the people to the importance of the last environmental sanitation of the year as he declared that all waste and dirty surrounding must be cleaned before the new year.

Famose, enjoined the people to guide against unwholesome practices of indiscriminate dumping of refuse to volatile areas as it could constitute environmental health hazard to the overall well-being of citizenry.

The NOA boss reiterated that the tasks of making our environment clean is the responsibility of all Nigerians.

He enjoined the people to guide against unwholesome practices of indiscriminate dumping of refuse to volatile area as it could constitute environmental health hazard to the overall well-being of citizenry.

Furthermore, the NOA Director charged the stakeholders in the environmental Sanitation project to braze up to the challenge of making this December Edition a huge success.

He warned those who are in the habit of contravening the provision of the extant law of the exercise to desist as those caught by law enforcement agents during the exercise would be prosecuted

Ralph Oguntibeju

*NOA PRO*